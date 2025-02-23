The Safest Ways To Clean Sticky, Grimy Wooden Cabinets

If you want to give your cabinets an extra thorough cleaning, you may want to consider taking the doors off the hinges and then removing any handles or metal bits. That may sound a bit daunting, but it's no sweat as long as you have the right tools and keep track of all the hardware. This is also a good opportunity to buff any visible screws or hinges (or even toss them in a cup of vinegar and hot water) to truly make your cabinets look brand new. Another benefit of taking the doors off to clean is that you can lay them down flat so no product runs onto the floor.

Once you're ready to start cleaning, there are a few different methods for actually applying the solution to the cabinets; depending on what product you use, you can either spray the cleaner or dab a bit onto a microfiber towel. Either way, wait a few minutes after applying the cleaner so it has time to work its magic. Then, start wiping the cabinets at the top so that the dirt and grime will run down to the next section that needs to be cleaned. Don't use steel wool or any other kind of abrasive scrubber, or you'll scratch the wood. Instead, opt for a clean, soft sponge or towel. Keep in mind that it's imperative that you completely dry wooden cabinets after cleaning them, or they might become water damaged or even moldy.