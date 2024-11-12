Easily Clean And Descale Your Dishwasher With Vinegar And Baking Soda
You may not consider them dirty, but dishwashers can accumulate grime, food particles, and even mineral deposits over time, which can impact how well they perform. This buildup can cause clogs, limit water flow, and leave dishes looking less clean than before. Plus, a dirty dishwasher can develop unpleasant odors and even harbor bacteria and mold.
But don't despair. Cleaning and descaling (removing mineral buildup from) your dishwasher is actually super-easy to do. You don't even need any fancy cleaning products — just some handy supplies you already have in the pantry. Vinegar and baking soda provide an effective, eco-friendly solution for deep-cleaning your dishwasher. Vinegar, a natural acid, breaks down mineral deposits and dissolves grease. It's also a disinfectant, killing germs that could linger in hard-to-reach areas, which is why it's so useful for things like cleaning dingy baking sheets. And baking soda is one of the pantry ingredients known for cleaning common food stains. It acts as a mild abrasive that lifts grime and neutralizes odors.
Together, they tackle the layers of buildup without the need for harsh chemicals. Regular cleaning using these household cleaning titans ensures your dishes come out spotless and extends the life of your dishwasher, preventing costly repairs and pushing replacement down the road.
How to properly clean your dishwasher
Just as there are common mistakes you're making when loading your dishwasher, you might be botching the cleaning of it as well. No worries, though. It's fairly easy, and you really only need to do it about once a month. This routine helps prevent the buildup of grime, minerals, and icky smells that can impact the cleanliness of your dishes.
Start by emptying the dishwasher completely and removing any food debris from the filter. This simple step prevents clogs and promotes proper water flow. Now, grab your forever-useful white vinegar. Place a bowl filled with about a cup of vinegar on the top rack and run a hot cycle. The vinegar breaks down grease, dissolves mineral deposits, and disinfects.
After the vinegar cycle, sprinkle about a quarter cup of baking soda across the bottom and run a short hot cycle. That neutralizes lingering odors and scrubs away stains, ensuring your dishwasher is clean and fresh.
Additionally, remember to check and clean the spray arms and filter every few months to ensure optimal dish cleansing. If there's debris in the spray arm holes, remove them and use a toothpick to gently remove it. If they need a deeper cleaning, you can soak them in a sink full of soapy warm water for about half an hour. By following these steps, you'll enhance your dishwasher's efficiency and extend its lifespan.