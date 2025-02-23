Why There Should Always Be A Cup Of Vinegar On Your Kitchen Counter

Vinegar is a jack of all trades that can take your meal to the next level and clean your counters at the same time. There's a type of vinegar that works perfectly for almost any job: red wine vinegar is a rockstar ingredient in salad dressings and marinades, apple cider vinegar has a reputation for having health benefits, distilled vinegar is great for making pickles, and white vinegar is great for cleaning. Just a little bit of vinegar is the secret to creating a well-balanced hot sauce at home, and vinegar adds pizzaz to beef stew. The acidity in vinegar can improve store-bought BBQ sauce and is perfect for pickling almost anything. But there's another way you should be using vinegar in your kitchen, one that will keep it smelling fresh.

A cup of white vinegar on your kitchen counter helps combat heavy cooking odors that can permeate your kitchen after you've made a meal. Put it next to your stove when you start cooking things like curry, fish, liver sausage, or anything else that leaves lingering odors. About one cup of vinegar does the trick, but you don't have to use exact measurements for this cleaning hack to work.