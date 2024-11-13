The Pantry Staple That Will Keep Your Espresso Machine Sparkling Clean

Most of us have trouble functioning in the morning without some form of caffeine, which is one reason why home espresso machines have become so popular. However, these machines need to be cleaned regularly if you want them to keep functioning and your morning brew tasting its best. Fortunately, you can keep your espresso machine in tip-top shape using something almost everyone has in their pantry: vinegar!

Vinegar is a popular cleaning solution for coffee pots of all kinds, including Keurigs, because its slight acidity allows it to break down mineral buildup from water and coffee oils. This descaling process is incredibly important because deposits can start clogging your machine without it, and your espresso can begin tasting off as it picks up flavors from the gunk. Descaling with vinegar should be done at least once a year, though preferably every three to six months if you use your espresso machine often. You can also check your machine's user manual to see how frequently the manufacturer recommends descaling for your model.

To descale an espresso machine with vinegar, a solution of three parts vinegar and one part water can be used. However, you should ensure your user manual doesn't state that strong vinegar solutions could hurt your machine's components. If there is any doubt, opt for a 1:1 vinegar and water solution instead. This vinegar solution should be added to your machine's water reservoir and run through it until it is empty. Make sure to re-fill your reservoir with clean water and run it afterward to flush out any remaining vinegar.