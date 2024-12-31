The Pantry Staple That Removes Pesky Stains From Your Decanter With Ease

Cleaning a stained decanter is quite simple, although it does take a significant amount of time. Therefore, it is best to get started soon after the decanter is emptied, so that it is available to be used the next time you want to use it. Whether the stains are caused by a dark liquid or water residue, to get your decanter looking brand new again, all you need is undiluted, warm white vinegar.

To warm the vinegar, place the desired amount in the microwave and turn on the appliance in short increments, or carefully heat it on a stovetop. Make sure you do not let the vinegar reach a boiling point as it may become corrosive due to its acidic nature. Once the warm white vinegar is prepared, pour the liquid into the stained decanter and leave it to soak overnight or for 8-10 hours during the day. Finally, drain the vinegar out of the glassware and clean it as usual. You should be left with a sparkling decanter that is ready to be used once again.

Vinegar is known for its cleaning qualities and can be used for everything, from descaling electric kettles to even keeping espresso machines sparkling clean. Moreover, wine isn't the only stain the liquid can get rid of: Vinegar is a pantry staple that is known to remove common food stains such as those left by tea, mustard, and berries on clothing, surfaces, and all sorts of kitchen utensils. Though, many of those methods require the vinegar to be diluted with water, but the acidic liquid must be undiluted for the decanter hack.