How To Clean And Care For Gas Stove Grates

If you have a gas stove, you have grates that inevitably get dirty and must be cleaned. As beautiful as a stove is when you first get it, if you plan to use it, you have to plan to clean it. But with all those nooks and crannies, it can be challenging to restore stove grates to their former glory. Cleaning them doesn't have to be strenuous as long as you know what to do.

One of the big things to understand is that not all stove grates are created equal. Some grates are made from cast iron. These will appear rough and black, whereas others may be ceramic coated. These will be smooth and can be different colors or shades. The important thing is that the general cleaning practice is the same for both. We will offer some slight variations based on what kind of grate you have. This way, you can keep your gas stove's grates clean no matter what has spilled, boiled over, and burned onto them.