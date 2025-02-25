Say Goodbye To Kitchen Sink Clogs With This Baking Soda And Vinegar Fix

Whether you're washing a few dishes or draining some ditalini for your latest batch of classic pasta e fagioli, a clogged kitchen sink is the last thing you need. While these can usually be prevented by keeping solids out of your drain, buildup from grease, starches and several other foods that don't belong in your drain may still cause the occasional clog. However, that doesn't mean you need to call the plumber or break out a caustic bottle of Drano. In fact, the solution to your clogged kitchen sink may just be in a nearby cabinet.

Baking soda and vinegar have been used as a fix for everything from tough stains to clogged drains since time immemorial. Housewives of yesteryear were well-acquainted with this hack, and with good reason. They understood that baking soda makes an excellent leavener and an effective cleaning agent for the same reason: It's all in the bubbles. Baking soda is just powdered sodium bicarbonate, which contains carbon dioxide as part of its chemical makeup. When combined with an acid (like vinegar, for instance), that carbon dioxide is released as vapor, creating a fizzy, foamy substance.

While hardworking homemakers may have been unaware of the chemistry behind this cleaning method, they knew that fizz was helping to dislodge and dissolve whatever was blocking up their drain. After rinsing with super-hot water, most minor clogs should clear, leaving you free to make the rest of your kitchen smell lemony fresh (with an actual lemon, if you so choose). However, more major, stubborn clogs may require professional intervention.