8 Clever Ways To Tenderize Pork

Brining can be a wet or dry process of seasoning meat with salt. It's the single most important thing you can do to make your meat flavorful and tender, and it's also the easiest. A dry brine simply involves covering the pork with a generous amount of (preferably kosher) salt and leaving it in the refrigerator for a few hours, up to overnight. A wet brine involves making a solution of salt and water and submerging the pork in the salty liquid. A good wet bring will often include other seasonings. It's a great method for larger cuts, but you can even brine baked pork chops for juicer results.

So, when would you choose one method over the other? Well, sometimes it's simply a matter of preference, but you probably won't want to leave smaller pieces of pork submerged in liquid for too long, or they could become mushy. If you're going to roast or barbecue the meat, you'll also want to make sure it's nice and dry before adding it to a hot pan or grill. Even when dry brining, the salt draws moisture out of the pork, so you'll need to pat it dry either way. If you're going to braise or slow cook the meat, your recipe may still call for a good searing first, so even then, pat dry or risk inhibiting the famed Maillard reaction.

Both brining methods are intended to maximize flavor and help keep the meat tender and moist. Some brines include other aromatics like bay leaves, peppercorns, or ginger, and if you like adding spice read on for more about marinades and dry rubs.