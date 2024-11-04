One Extra Step Gives You The Juiciest Baked Pork Chops
Pork chops are a perfect go-to meal, whether you need a weeknight solution in a pinch or you're planning to host a dinner party and are in need of an impressive centerpiece. They're a protein-packed main dish that you can customize, and pair with just about any side during any season.
The only problem is, pork chops can be tricky to pull off because they have a reputation for turning out dry and leathery (perhaps why well-done pork chops are the relic of a frightening past). That's because these cuts are lean, and while that means they conveniently cook up quickly, it's also a little too easy to overcook them if you're not careful.
Fortunately, there's a really easy step that will help ensure you have the juiciest chops possible (and that you don't wind up with something more like pork jerky) — and that's to take the time to brine. This won't require much more effort, and pays dividends not only in texture but flavor, too, as the salty liquid helps season your meat all the way through.
Bringing the brine to your chops
For a basic brine, you need only two ingredients: salt and water. You'll want to boil 1 cup of water with 3 tablespoons of kosher salt (you can omit ½ tablespoon if using standard table salt). During this process, you can also take the opportunity to infuse some extra flavor. Use a bay leaf or a couple of cloves of smashed garlic, peppercorns — or your choice of other favorite seasonings.
From there, you'll want to lower the temperature of the water by incorporating another 2 cups of cold water, then pour it over your chops in a bowl or container. Refrigerate the meat for about 30 minutes to four hours, depending on how much time you have to spare. If you can plan ahead, you'll get a little more flavor out of the process when you let them brine longer.
Once you're ready to go, you can simply take your pork out of the liquid and dry them a bit (blotting with a paper towel will do here), and then get to cooking the way you typically would. You may opt to throw them on the grill (and you can research answers to all your burning questions about this method in advance), but this brining addition is ideal for seared and baked chops, which is super simple when you know what temperature to cook them. So give your pork a bath in this salty, tasty solution, and set aside your fears of dried out chops.