One Extra Step Gives You The Juiciest Baked Pork Chops

Pork chops are a perfect go-to meal, whether you need a weeknight solution in a pinch or you're planning to host a dinner party and are in need of an impressive centerpiece. They're a protein-packed main dish that you can customize, and pair with just about any side during any season.

The only problem is, pork chops can be tricky to pull off because they have a reputation for turning out dry and leathery (perhaps why well-done pork chops are the relic of a frightening past). That's because these cuts are lean, and while that means they conveniently cook up quickly, it's also a little too easy to overcook them if you're not careful.

Fortunately, there's a really easy step that will help ensure you have the juiciest chops possible (and that you don't wind up with something more like pork jerky) — and that's to take the time to brine. This won't require much more effort, and pays dividends not only in texture but flavor, too, as the salty liquid helps season your meat all the way through.