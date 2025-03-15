What's The Best Cut Of Pork For Schnitzel?

A well-executed pork schnitzel delights with a tantalizing combination of qualities. Crispy on the outside, with a meaty interior and a balanced pork flavor, it's one of the best dishes to make affordable cuts shine. Intertwined with the cuisines of Austria, Germany, and Northern Italy, the food works fabulously with several meats, from chicken and turkey to veal. So, unsurprisingly, several options are also fit for pork schnitzel — many cuts are commonly employed.

Nevertheless, some options are better than others, lending a bit more tenderness, flavor, and ease of cooking. For a classic pork schnitzel, the best candidate is a boneless loin chop. Although on the leaner side, it's also one of the most flavorful pork cuts due to its sourcing from the top loin. All the while, there's an absence of connective tissue and fat marbling, meaning it's texturally consistent. A small external layer of fat keeps the pork moist, especially after the cut's pounded into a surface area several magnitudes wider. Once breaded and fried, the loin chop produces a perfect pork schnitzel, a cut above the rest.