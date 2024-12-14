12 Tips For Smoking Tender Pork Shoulder

Before you even get to smoking your pork, you'll need to decide which type of shoulder is best for your dish. You may be tempted to go with boneless, which can be easier to cut and eat, but smoking meat requires a cut that won't dry out with a longer cooking time. Instead, look for pork shoulder that has a bone, which you'll leave in as it smokes. The bone is full of marrow, which adds moisture to the pork, as well as tiny pockets of air. This air helps to regulate the temperature, resulting in more even cooking.

"Boneless pork shoulders are great for crock pots and stews and chopped pork," The McLemore Boys said. "But bone-in pork shoulders are ideal for smoking low and slow for good southern pulled pork."

So when you go to the store to gather your ingredients, look for a bone-in shoulder to get the best results. Just keep in mind that the bone will contribute to some of the weight of the pork, so you may need to get a larger shoulder to end up with the same amount of meat in the end.