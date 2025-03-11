12 Tips For The Juiciest Baked Pork Chops
If you've ever taken a bite of a tough, dry baked pork chop and wondered where you went wrong, you're not alone. Pork is naturally lean, which makes it prone to drying out in the oven if not handled properly. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to ensure your baked pork chops are ultra-juicy. For example, one of the biggest mistakes people make when baking pork chops is overcooking them out of concern for food safety, but the idea that pork needs to be well-done is outdated. Choosing the right cut of pork also makes a big difference, as some hold onto moisture better than others.
To find out how to bake the most succulent pork chops, we spoke to several butchers and chefs and asked them to spill their secrets. They gave us some solid tips on everything from what to look for in a good pork chop to the best seasoning methods and proper cooking techniques. Small details like bringing the meat to room temperature before baking, using a meat thermometer, and letting the chops rest after cooking can make a huge difference in keeping them juicy and flavorful. If you're looking to level-up your baked pork chops, these expert-backed tips may just change the game for you.
Opt for thick-cut, well-marbled chops
The first thing that all of the experts we spoke to told us is that the size of your pork chops matters. Ideally, you want a thick-cut chop that will retain moisture as it cooks in the oven. Ashley Lonsdale, chef-in-residence at ButcherBox, said, "Dark pink, thick-cut pork chops are ideal for baking. The thicker cut creates a larger cooking window to protect against overcooking and drying out the pork chops." Look for chops that are about one to two inches thick. They might take longer to cook than thinner chops, but the flavor and tenderness will be worth it.
Chef Thomas Odermatt, founder and CEO of Butcher's Bone Broth also recommended looking for pork chops with some marbling. He said, "Freshly cut, well-marbled chops with a nice fat cap — without excessive water retention — are ideal." If your pork chops are too lean, they can dry out quickly, potentially giving you that unappealing leathery texture. Having some fat running through the meat or in the form of a fat cap will help keep the meat moist and provide extra flavor. Odermatt said, "A high-quality fat cap should be white with a slight pink hue."
Heritage-breed pork is a game-changer
Besides looking for thick-cut chops, Thomas Odermatt also told us that the type of pork you buy can make a big difference. He said, "If possible, opt for heritage-breed pork, which has a richer fat content than conventional supermarket cuts." Heritage pigs are original breeds of pigs that haven't been crossbred for mass production. They're typically raised in open fields and eat off the land. As Odermatt stated, the meat is often fattier than crossbred pigs and it can have a much more intense flavor. Some heritage breeds to look for include Berkshire, Red Wattle, Yorkshire, Chester White, and Duroc (aka the Black Angus of pigs).
If you can't find heritage breed pork where you live or you're put off by the higher price tag, Ashley Lonsdale recommends doing a little research into where your pork comes from. She said, "First and foremost, I focus on quality sourcing when purchasing pork and look for vendors offering humanely raised options." That could mean that the pigs are raised in pastures, fed grass and other healthy foods, and not given antibiotics. A good butcher should be able to tell you where your pork comes from and attest to the quality of the farm.
Consider going for bone-in chops
When many home cooks purchase pork chops, they opt for boneless, which makes sense given that they're often easier and quicker to cook. However, several of the experts we spoke to said that bone-in chops are actually the tastier option. Rosangela Teodoro, butcher and owner of Teodora's Boucherie Gourmande, said, "When a bone cooks, it releases from its center the marrow with a rich buttery, creamy, semi-sweet flavor." In addition, bone-in pork chops turn out juicier than boneless chops because the bone insulates the meat and leaves less surface area exposed, so it doesn't dry out as fast.
There are a few different types of bone-in pork chops you can choose from. Rib chops have a long curved bone along one side of the meat with light loin meat attached. Center-cut chops look like a T-bone steak with a bone bisecting the meat. On one side is light loin meat and on the other side, a darker tenderloin. Blade chops come from the shoulder area of the pig and have a bone along one side and different muscles attached. Bone-in cuts often have a decent amount of fat as well, although some butchers trim the fat off.
Don't cut the fat cap off
Once you get your pork chops home, you might be tempted to cut the large fat cap off if your butcher hasn't already. After all, you're probably not planning on eating forkfuls of pure fat. However, Rosangela Teodoro told us that would be a mistake. She said, "The fat protects the cooking process and bastes the pork, keeping the meat juicy." She recommends looking for pork chops with at least half an inch of fat running along the edge of the chop.
Instead of cutting it off, let the fat cap do its job while the pork chops bake. As the fat slowly renders, it adds both moisture and flavor to the meat. Plus, keeping the fat on helps insulate the meat so that it cooks more evenly and doesn't dry out before reaching the perfect temperature. If you like a crispier texture, you can quickly sear the edges in a hot pan after baking to create a golden, caramelized crust. And if you'd rather not eat the fat, simply trim it off before serving. Your pork chops will still be juicier and more flavorful than if you had removed it beforehand.
Dry brining can do wonders
When we asked Ashley Lonsdale about the biggest mistake people make when baking pork chops, she told us it's skipping a dry brine. She said, "Pork chops are lean, and baking them can further exacerbate the absence of fat which would usually help with keeping things juicy. Dry brining simply means salting the meat ahead of time and letting it sit. For pork chops, at least an hour or two will make a huge difference in the level of moisture and overall flavor."
Thomas Odermatt agrees that dry brining is a game changer. He told us that the best way to do it is to be generous with your application of salt and to let the pork chops sit uncovered for at least 30 minutes, but ideally anywhere from eight to 24 hours. He also recommends adding a touch of sugar like honey or brown sugar to the pork. That can give the meat great caramelization and flavor. Rosangela Teodoro also likes to add flavor enhancers to her dry brine like pepper, lemon, rosemary, thyme, and fresh garlic. Don't be afraid to get creative with your seasonings.
Add a splash of alcohol to your marinade
If you want to add another level of flavor to your pork chops while also ensuring they come out juicy, Ashley Lonsdale recommends bourbon. She told us about how she would always order the pork chop at her favorite steakhouse in Brooklyn instead of steak because the pork chop was just that good. She said, "The team used bourbon to marinate the pork chops, so I'll throw some bourbon onto the marinating pork chops to help tenderize and add that extra-special flavor."
Alcohol is a great marinating ingredient for meat because it helps break down the proteins, making the meat softer. Bourbon is a top choice because it can add a smoky element that brings to mind barbecue. You can also try rum to add a bit of sweetness, white wine for a fruity touch, or beer for malty bitterness. For the best results, let the pork chops marinate in the alcohol for at least an hour. Just be aware that too much time in a marinade can make the meat mushy rather than tender. With thick-cut pork chops you probably don't want to let them marinate more than 24 hours.
Let your chops come to room temperature before cooking
When most people cook meat, they pull it out of the refrigerator right before cooking. However, Thomas Odermatt believes that may be one reason why your pork chops are turning out dry and tough. He said, "I always let them sit at room temperature for up to an hour to temper before cooking." The logic behind this is that the higher the temperature of the center of the pork chop is, the faster it will come to the correct temperature in the oven, and that will leave less time for the outside of the pork chop to overcook.
While tempering your meat before cooking can help it come to temperature more quickly and cook more evenly, you also need to be careful about not leaving it out too long. The USDA warns against leaving any perishable type of food like meat out of the refrigerator for longer than two hours. If the temperature is above 90 degrees, that time should be no longer than an hour. That's because bacteria grows rapidly at temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees. In addition, you want to keep your raw pork away from other foods to avoid cross-contamination.
Sear your pork chops with a touch of oil
Once your pork chops have been dry brined, potentially marinated, and tempered, the next step is to sear them off with a bit of oil in a frying pan. Searing is all about creating a layer of flavor. When the meat hits the sizzling hot oil pan, a chemical process called the Maillard reaction takes place. This is what changes the color of meat to a beautiful brown and gives it a lovely caramelized crust. The oil prevents the meat from sticking to the pan and adds extra moisture and flavor.
The step to searing thing is get your pan nice and hot. You also want to use an oil with a high smoke point so that it can withstand the heat without burning. Think vegetable oil, peanut oil, or corn oil. Ashley Lonsdale told us, "In order to get a deep golden-brown color, I sear one side of the pork chops in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat." Once the pork chop has a nice brown color on one side, you can flip it to get that same shade on the other side. Lonsdale then recommends placing the whole skillet with the chops in the oven to finish.
Keep an eye on the internal temperature
A mentioned, pork chops tend to be pretty lean, so they're incredibly easy to overcook. Every expert we spoke to told us that's one of the main reasons they end up dry. Back in the day, health organizations used to warn people to cook pork to an internal temperature of least 160 degrees to avoid trichinellosis, which is caused by a parasitic worm. However, advances in pork production mean that the risk of contracting trichinellosis is much lower in the United States than it once was. The USDA now recommends cooking pork to 145 degrees.
The experts told us that you'll get the best results if you set your oven anywhere from 375 degrees to 400 degrees. Ashley Lonsdale said, "The cooking time depends on the thickness, which is why an instant-read thermometer is a great tool. It can be as quick as four minutes (after a pan sear), so don't wander too far from the oven." She recommends baking the chops until they reach an internal temperature of about 135 degrees and then pulling them out of the oven. They will continue to cook slightly, so the internal temperature should rise to about 145 degrees.
Reverse searing can produce great results
Thomas Odermatt grew up surrounded by pork at his family's butcher shop in Switzerland, and he told us that he and the team used to have friendly competitions to see who could cook the best pork chops. He said, "In one of our after-work competitions, I used a reverse-searing technique — slow roasting first, followed by a final sear for extra flavor and a beautifully browned crust." It's a technique that many chefs recommend for cuts of meat like pork chops and steak. Some also recommend reverse-searing pork loin for more flavor and texture.
Reverse searing is a pretty simple process, but it can have big effects. For one, meat that is cooked slowly in the oven first tends to cook more evenly because the temperature has time to rise throughout the meat as opposed to just on the surface. In addition, enzymes in the meat break down proteins at a decent rate when they're heated up to about 122 degrees. That helps to make the meat more tender. In addition, moisture on the surface evaporates in the oven. Dry meat is crucial to creating the Maillard reaction, so you're more likely to get a beautiful brown crust when you sear your chops at the end.
Try the gift-wrapping method
Another method that Thomas Odermatt loves to use when baking pork chops is something he calls "gift-wrapped pork chops." He said, "It may sound unusual, but this technique creates a protective barrier, locking in moisture and intensifying flavor by allowing the pork to baste in its own juices." Basically it involves wrapping pork chops in buttered parchment paper along with vegetables and roasting the package the oven, then reverse searing the chops at the end.
Odermatt explained that he starts with a 10x10 square of parchment paper and smears it with butter. He then adds a layer of thinly sliced potatoes followed by layers of diced leeks and wood ear or Japanese shimeji mushrooms. He seasons with freshly ground pepper, then adds the pork chops with two tablespoons of unsalted butter and lemon zest. The whole thing is wrapped tight and baked for 15 minutes. He then removes the pork chops from the parchment paper so he can sear them in a hot skillet. If the veggies aren't tender enough, they go back in the oven. The final step is letting the pork chops rest for five minutes before serving them alongside the veggies.
Let the chops rest before cutting into them
If you consider yourself somewhat of a grilling fanatic, you may have heard that it's a big mistake to cut into steak straight off the grill. The same is true for meats that come out of the oven, and pork chops are no exception. The minute you cut into a pork chop that's just come out of the oven (or the skillet if you're using the reverse searing method), you risk losing all those luscious juices that keep the meat tender. However, if you give the meat some time to come down in temperature a bit, it will be much juicier when you finally do dig in.
The reason meat needs time to rest is because the juices get forced to the surface of the meat as it's cooking. The muscle fibers tense up at high temperatures and push those juice out from the center. When you let the meat rest at room temperature, the muscle fibers begin to relax and the juices start to redistribute throughout the meat. That means that when you cut into your rested chops, you're more likely to get juiciness in each bite. Both Thomas Odermatt and Rosangela Teodoro recommended letting your pork chops rest for at least five minutes.