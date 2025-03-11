12 Tips For The Juiciest Baked Pork Chops

If you've ever taken a bite of a tough, dry baked pork chop and wondered where you went wrong, you're not alone. Pork is naturally lean, which makes it prone to drying out in the oven if not handled properly. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to ensure your baked pork chops are ultra-juicy. For example, one of the biggest mistakes people make when baking pork chops is overcooking them out of concern for food safety, but the idea that pork needs to be well-done is outdated. Choosing the right cut of pork also makes a big difference, as some hold onto moisture better than others.

To find out how to bake the most succulent pork chops, we spoke to several butchers and chefs and asked them to spill their secrets. They gave us some solid tips on everything from what to look for in a good pork chop to the best seasoning methods and proper cooking techniques. Small details like bringing the meat to room temperature before baking, using a meat thermometer, and letting the chops rest after cooking can make a huge difference in keeping them juicy and flavorful. If you're looking to level-up your baked pork chops, these expert-backed tips may just change the game for you.