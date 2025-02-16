The 2 Methods Of Braising You Should Never Forget

Learn how to braise, and you'll be able to make ingredients shine in a new light. The technique melds the flavorful effects of high-heat sauteing with the patient, tenderizing nature of slow-cooking. At its most fundamental, the method is straightforward: Simply sear an ingredient, add some liquid, and keep it on the heat until it's done.

However, as it often goes with cooking, the magic is in the details. Perhaps you're wondering what cut of beef is perfect for braising, how much liquid to add, and how high to turn up the heat. To get started with the cooking method, learn to differentiate between the two main braising styles.

The first, called cuisson à l'étuvée in French, is a short braise. With this one, you'll sear the ingredients, add liquid, and wait for a short duration, right until the consistency reaches doneness. This means that your meat is still medium-rare on the inside, vegetables retain a pleasant crunch, or fish is just cooked through.

The second method — known as braisage — involves a much longer cook. Meats are cooked down until all the collagen gelatinizes, creating a tender, melt-in-your mouth texture. Just avoid a medium duration braise, when the meat is still tough but other ingredients overcook into a soggy state. Stick to the two main braising methods to achieve a delicious result.