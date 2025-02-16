The 2 Methods Of Braising You Should Never Forget
Learn how to braise, and you'll be able to make ingredients shine in a new light. The technique melds the flavorful effects of high-heat sauteing with the patient, tenderizing nature of slow-cooking. At its most fundamental, the method is straightforward: Simply sear an ingredient, add some liquid, and keep it on the heat until it's done.
However, as it often goes with cooking, the magic is in the details. Perhaps you're wondering what cut of beef is perfect for braising, how much liquid to add, and how high to turn up the heat. To get started with the cooking method, learn to differentiate between the two main braising styles.
The first, called cuisson à l'étuvée in French, is a short braise. With this one, you'll sear the ingredients, add liquid, and wait for a short duration, right until the consistency reaches doneness. This means that your meat is still medium-rare on the inside, vegetables retain a pleasant crunch, or fish is just cooked through.
The second method — known as braisage — involves a much longer cook. Meats are cooked down until all the collagen gelatinizes, creating a tender, melt-in-your mouth texture. Just avoid a medium duration braise, when the meat is still tough but other ingredients overcook into a soggy state. Stick to the two main braising methods to achieve a delicious result.
A short braise concludes right at the ideal doneness
The short braise is most often used for poultry, fish, and vegetables. The entire process takes under an hour but often requires less than 30 minutes. The exact duration depends on the ingredient on hand, so go by texture and not timer.
The assembly process is straightforward: The ingredient is added to a skillet with fat and seared to inspire Maillard or caramelization reactions. Right as that mouth-watering browning starts to develop, in goes the liquid and seasonings. Components don't have to be fully submerged in the pan; as long as they maintain contact, the moisture seeps through. Then, once the protein or vegetable softens to the desired state, they're ready to take off of the heat and enjoy.
This technique is often employed for vegetables, as it'll ensure they aren't overcooked. Braised asparagus and cabbage are common favorites; their rigid consistencies tenderize alongside butter and broth. In Korean cuisine, short-braising is called jorim and can involve starchy ingredients like potatoes and a range of cabbages. The cuisine also applies the technique to delicate fish and tofu. In France, poultry is commonly short-braised, such as in the classic cream-based chicken fricassée.
Long braising fully breaks down meats
A longer braise applies exclusively to meat — the intention is to turn tough cuts tender. Common candidates include beef chuck roast, short ribs, and brisket, as well as pork shoulder and lamb shank. Regardless of the animal and cut, what unites all of the options is a collagen-rich composition. Give tough cuts time and heat, and the connective tissue turns to gelatin, lending the rich mouthfeel and tender consistency that delights diners. Plus, this compound sops up flavors, intensifying the sauce. Just note that the technique functions better with inexpensive cuts that are normally chewy and unsatisfying — it's the reason you should always braise beef shank.
What you will need is time: Long braising requires patience for the collagen to break down. Like with short braising, preparation starts with an initial sear for browning. Then, in goes the liquid. Once again, it's not essential to fully cover the meat; some exposure will aid in building a crust. However, rather than simmering until the meat's ready to eat, long braising keeps going. The duration depends on the size and type of cut, but around three hours is a common estimate. Doneness is judged by when the meat falls apart into tender morsels, not by temperature or timing. You'll want to give long-braised meats their due patience, but it's possible to overcook them. Check for melt-in-your mouth tenderness and turn off the heat once it's achieved.