11 Creative Ways To Serve Ice Cream Without A Cone

As the summer heat creeps up, the jingle of ice cream trucks can be heard throughout neighborhoods across the country. There's a hint of nostalgia in every lick of ice cream, harking back to the sweet days of childhood.

Cones are a classic edible container to serve scoops of the delectable frozen treat. The first cone was invented in 1896 by Italian immigrant Italo Marchiony in New York City. It was later introduced at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair when an ice cream vendor ran out of dishes and used a crispy waffle pastry as a replacement.

While the crunchy foundation has become popular to serve with every ice cream flavor, there are plenty of cone cons. If you don't eat your sweet treat fast enough, you can end up with a melted mass on your hands. Plus, you're missing out on all the modern transformations and combinations of ice cream that you might never know existed. Here are 11 ways to try something new the next time you pull your favorite pint out of the freezer.