5-Layer Ice Cream Cake Can Be As Customizable As You Want It To Be
No-bake desserts are a lifesaver on hot days or whenever you need a hassle-free sweet treat that doesn't compromise on flavor. Ice cream cakes, in particular, are a fun and crowd-pleasing choice for any occasion, whether it's a birthday, a holiday, or just a midweek pick-me-up. And, a five-layer ice cream cake presents you with the sweetest of conundrums: Which flavors should you combine? The beauty of this dessert lies in its endless customizability — any mix of ice cream, base, and toppings can come together for a perfect treat that's filled with your favorite flavors.
A popular combination for this style of cake is the grasshopper — layers of crushed Oreo cookies, mint chocolate chip ice cream, hot fudge, and whipped cream. But those layers are merely a suggestion; you can swap out any of the ingredients or come up with a completely different combination. Try two different ice creams, your favorite cookie as the base, or drizzle caramel instead of fudge. Chopped candies, like peanut butter cups or Snickers, add a pleasantly surprising layer or a tasty topping. If you're aiming to highlight a particular flavor — like coffee ice cream or butterscotch sauce — use that as your guide for building the rest of your cake's layers.
How to assemble your ice cream cake
Your ice cream cake starts with just two essentials: a base and ice cream. Everything else is optional, but adding layers of candy, sauces, and toppings is what takes this dessert to the next level. For the base, crushed cookies are a classic choice, but you can also use a store-bought cookie crust, graham crackers, brownies, or even cake. Some recipes call for drizzling hot fudge or sauce over the crust before adding the ice cream, but it's just as delicious without it.
After setting your base, follow this simple guideline: a layer of ice cream, any mix-ins (like candies or sauces), an optional second layer of ice cream, and a final layer of toppings. Softening the ice cream makes assembly easier — just let it sit out for a bit, or use freshly made homemade ice cream right away. If you're layering, freezing the cake in between steps helps keep everything firm. Once fully assembled, freeze the cake for at least 12 hours. And don't forget: it needs to thaw for about 30 minutes before serving to make slicing a breeze. When it's time to cut, use a sharp knife and make sure everyone gets a big, satisfying slice.