Upgrade Your Banana Split With Help From Your Deep Fryer

Everyone loves a picture-perfect banana split! The ice cream dish consists of a sliced banana, three scoops of Neapolitan ice cream, various sauces, such as chocolate, strawberry, and pineapple, and a combination of sprinkles, nuts, and maraschino cherries. The result is a tasty ice cream dish that offers an explosion of flavors, colors, and textures. But how can you elevate the beloved sundae? With a handy deep fryer, you can upgrade the classic treat by adding fried ice cream or bananas.

Deep fryers can be used to cook a bunch of unexpected foods, like hot dogs, but deep frying ice cream or bananas is nothing out of the ordinary. In fact, both recipes are popular in Asia with the origins of fried ice cream being traced to Japanese restaurants. Meanwhile, fried bananas are a popular treat in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries with fried plantains and banana fritters being popular variations.

In just a few steps you can make the tasty fried treats in your deep fryer — or on your stovetop — to add a more complex taste and texture to the banana split. The fried foods will not only add a delicious crunch to the frozen dessert, but they will also add a melty element since the crispy outer layer of the ice cream or bananas will be warm and toasty.