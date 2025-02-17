Though its relationship to Massachusetts is murky, today, the Boston cooler's most devoted fanbase is situated in Detroit. The fizzy beverage, composed of bubbly ginger ale and rich vanilla ice cream, is something of a local mainstay in the Motor City. While the Boston cooler's origins have long been disputed, when it comes to the ingredients, the consensus is pretty clear. An authentic Detroit Boston cooler should start with Vernors ginger ale.

The carbonated star of a classic Boston Cooler is one of America's oldest sodas. Vernor's ginger ale was pioneered by licensed pharmacist and Detroit local, James Vernor, and first made its public debut in 1866. The Boston cooler is not quite a milkshake, and not quite a float. A precursor to TikTok's fluffy Coke, you need only to blend together the two ingredients to whip up Michigan's take on the Boston cooler. Many recipes define the correct Boston cooler ratio as three parts ice cream, one part ginger ale.