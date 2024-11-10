Achieve The Perfect Ice Cream Sandwich With An Easy Temperature Tip
Making an ice cream sandwich seems simple enough: Grab two cookies, add a scoop of ice cream, and press. But if you've ever tried making one at home, you've probably noticed that the process isn't as easy as it seems. If you're not quick enough, the ice cream melts too quickly and turns the sandwich into a messy puddle. Meanwhile, the cookies can end up too cold and stiff. As a result, the ice cream tends to squish out the sides when you try to take a bite. Even if you manage to keep everything in one piece, the balance between ice cream and cookie texture can feel off. It's no good when the cookie is too tough and the ice cream is basically liquid. To combat this, go to the extremes. Start with super cold ice cream, and fresh, hot cookies.
At some point, the ice cream and the cookies in an ice cream sandwich will reach the same temperature, which is when things get unpleasant. Using cookies straight from the oven as your sandwich "bread" ensures that they'll be soft enough for a pleasant, chewy bite, and while the warmth from the cookie will start to melt the ice cream a bit, the contrast between cold and hot textures will be so enjoyable, you'll probably finish the whole thing before there's a mess.
Use the extreme hot and cold method
Timing is key when combining ingredients that are different textures. Start by baking your cookies, making sure they're thick enough to hold the ice cream without falling apart but still soft in the middle. Chocolate chip cookies are a classic option (you can check out some our top chocolate chip cookie tips here), but oatmeal or peanut butter cookies also work well and will add a bit more texture and flavor. As soon as the cookies are out of the oven, let them cool just a smidge so they don't burn your fingerprints off — no amount of cold ice cream can help that. To keep the cookies from cooling down too much, cover them with a sheet of aluminum foil. At this point, you may want to take the ice cream out of the freezer for just a minute or two so it's firm without being rock solid.
Place a generous scoop of ice cream onto the bottom of one warm cookie, then gently press the other cookie on top to create a sandwich. From there, you know what to do — dig in! Remember, by snacking on an ice cream sandwich, you're taking part in a tradition that dates back before ice cream cones.
More tips to improve ice cream sandwiches
For this particular recipe, high-quality ingredients are going to improve the final result. For ice cream, look for premium options that are rich and dense rather than airy, as they'll be able to stand up to the warmth of a cookie rather than turning into a paste. You may even consider making your own ice cream, since there are plenty of ways to do so without a machine. If you want a bit of variety, try experimenting with different flavors like caramel swirl, cookies and cream, or mint chocolate chip. These options can be especially yummy when paired with different types of cookies. If you're aiming for a specific flavor match, think about complementary pairings. Peanut butter cookies, for instance, pair excellently with chocolate or vanilla ice cream.
Another tip to optimize your hot-and-cold ice cream sandwich technique is to work in batches. Bake a few cookies at a time and assemble each sandwich individually so you can enjoy them at their warmest. If you want to save your sandwiches for later, wrap them in parchment paper and tuck them in the freezer. They won't be as wonderfully gooey the next time you have them, but they'll still taste pretty darn good.