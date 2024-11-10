Achieve The Perfect Ice Cream Sandwich With An Easy Temperature Tip

Making an ice cream sandwich seems simple enough: Grab two cookies, add a scoop of ice cream, and press. But if you've ever tried making one at home, you've probably noticed that the process isn't as easy as it seems. If you're not quick enough, the ice cream melts too quickly and turns the sandwich into a messy puddle. Meanwhile, the cookies can end up too cold and stiff. As a result, the ice cream tends to squish out the sides when you try to take a bite. Even if you manage to keep everything in one piece, the balance between ice cream and cookie texture can feel off. It's no good when the cookie is too tough and the ice cream is basically liquid. To combat this, go to the extremes. Start with super cold ice cream, and fresh, hot cookies.

At some point, the ice cream and the cookies in an ice cream sandwich will reach the same temperature, which is when things get unpleasant. Using cookies straight from the oven as your sandwich "bread" ensures that they'll be soft enough for a pleasant, chewy bite, and while the warmth from the cookie will start to melt the ice cream a bit, the contrast between cold and hot textures will be so enjoyable, you'll probably finish the whole thing before there's a mess.