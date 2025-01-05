Why Hawaii Is Known For Poke Bowls

From hot dogs to enchiladas, regional dishes in the U.S. take on a variety of forms. Yet, few bring a vibrant colorful pop quite like poke. Most associate the food with seafood — especially tuna, which is a popular option. The name itself translates to "chunk" in Hawaiian, meaning the food only entails a chopped foodstuff tossed in a marinade.

So, venture to a grocery store or restaurant on the archipelago, and you'll find poke in a dizzying array of forms. There's pipikaula made from dried beef, octopus called tako, shrimp, salmon, as well as ahi limu seaweed, all marinated in a flavorful seasoning. Typically, the food's prepared on a counter and sold by weight, accompanied with rice to craft a meal. Such qualities make it quite a different meal than a colorful salmon avocado poke bowl you'll find in the contiguous states. There's not an array of vegetable sides and condiments; Hawaiian-style poke instead prioritizes the marinated protein.

Turns out the poke bowls Hawaii is known for have drastically transformed from their origins. Originally enjoyed as a meal by fishermen, the dish later absorbed a range of influences — especially by way of Japan and Korea. During the 2010s, the food style became trendy elsewhere in the U.S., and altered into the now common form of customizable bowls.