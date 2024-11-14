Does Citrus Juice Really Cook The Fish In Ceviche?

Ceviche is a lively dish full of fresh ingredients like succulent seafood and citrus. It's the pride of Peru and one of the must-try national dishes of Latin American countries –- not to mention that it's one of the best foods to pair with tequila. But there's a little bit of confusion surrounding ceviche's preparation. The seafood never touches heat, but is ceviche actually raw? Well, no, but it's not exactly cooked, either, and that's where the confusion lies. So Chowhound spoke with an expert to clear the air on this culinary conundrum.

Kantha Shelke, Ph.D., is a certified food scientist and principal of the research firm Corvus Blue LLC. She's also a food science communicator at the Institute of Food Technologists and a senior lecturer at Johns Hopkins University. Chowhound asked Shelke to explain the cooked/uncooked status of ceviche.

Shelke explains, "The citric acid in the citrus juice denatures [breaks down] the proteins in the fish, which is similar to what happens when fish is heated. This process changes the fish's chemical and physical properties. As a result, the fish becomes opaque and firmer, similar to cooked fish." So while the fish's proteins are denatured as if it's been cooked, you keep the other properties of the raw product, making for an extremely satisfying ceviche.