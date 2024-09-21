How Tuna Tartare Went From A Last Minute Substitute To Prestige Appetizer

These days, tuna tartare is a dish you'd typically expect to find at a high-end, fine dining restaurant, especially restaurants specializing in asian fusion food. The dish, which is comprised of finely-chopped raw tuna and various add-ins depending on who is making it, has come to be seen as one of the most prestigious appetizers in the culinary sphere, but nobody could have predicted that when the dish was first invented. Unlike most foods, which have such long histories that their origins cannot truly be determined, we know where, when, and by whom tuna tartare was invented.

Remarkably, the dish has only been around for less than half a century. Its inventor is still alive and active in the restaurant business, and if you could travel back to that fateful day and tell him how popular tuna tartare is today, he'd probably laugh you off. That's because chef Shigefumi Tachibe, the man behind this legendary appetizer, only invented it as a last-minute solution to a request made by choosy customers. It proved so popular that it was added to the everyday menu. Restaurants around the country started making their own copycats. This launched a tartare trend that is still very much alive to this day, and the dish seems poised to be among the most prestigious appetizers long into the future.

