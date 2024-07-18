Yellowfin Vs Bluefin Tuna: The Flavor Difference In Your Sushi

There's a lot you need to know if you're hoping to eat sushi like a pro. For example, you'll need to learn your different types of tuna. The term "tuna" refers to a fairly large family of fish that covers about 15 separate species. In the world of sushi, yellowfin and bluefin are the two most popular types of tuna, and their meat looks and tastes entirely different from one another.

Yellowfin is known as "kihada maguro" in Japan, and it's also commonly known by its Hawaiian name: Ahi tuna. It's mild in flavor and extremely lean, which it makes up for with a firm texture. "Maguro" can refer to any kind of tuna sushi or sashimi, but some sushi chefs use it only to describe bluefin. Bluefin is fattier than yellowfin with a much richer umami flavor, although it depends on its cut.

Interestingly, there's no blue or yellow in the tuna meat. Those English names come from the coloring of the skin and fins of the fish. Yellowfin have bright yellow finlets, a yellow lateral line, and a yellow dorsal fin; and bluefin are mostly blue and silver throughout the body with a dark blue tail.

