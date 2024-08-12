What Does Sushi-Grade Really Mean When It Comes To Fish?

There's an undeniable magic to a delicious bite of sushi. Whether it's the meaty delight of fresh tuna, or the melt-in-your-mouth nature of fatty salmon, raw fish impresses. Yet, especially for newcomers, it can be hard to shake the fear of sampling the food without cooking. After all, the idea of a parasite in the flesh — with its off-putting worm-like form — is enough to function as a deterrent. Thankfully, no need to worry; there are precautions in place. You've likely seen the sushi-grade label at the store, a sign it's not a complete gamble regarding what's good to eat.

You may have wondered what this delineation really means. What fish is fit for sushi grade, and how is the label enforced? Well, turns out it's a bit of a complicated question. Unfortunately, in the U.S. and countries like the U.K., the term is not regulated by a governing body, and started for marketing purposes. Unlike beef, no federal workers are inspecting distributed fish cuts, and verifying what grades are good to serve raw.

Instead, it places the trust on the fish seller or restaurant supplier. These industries do follow guidelines, with practices of sanitation, freezing, and careful species selection, so raw fish is not a food you should reconsider ordering from a sushi restaurant. However, especially when you're shopping for such fish yourself, it's worth knowing the specifics of the sushi-grade label.

