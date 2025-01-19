The History Of Ceviche Dates Back Longer Than You May Think

Few dishes showcase seafood in zesty and vibrant style quite like ceviche. By using the unique culinary method of cooking fish in citrus juice, the resultant dish turns out not quite raw, but nonetheless retains delectable freshness. It's a culinary method employed all across the Pacific coast of Central and South America, with major differences between Peruvian and Mexican styles, as well as other renditions.

Ceviche's rich cultural history traces back centuries. A dish of such resemblance goes as far as 3,000 years ago, when fishermen cured freshly caught fish with chilies. It's believed the practice emerged in the Northern Peruvian coast, around the modern town of Huanchaco, which is still known for its ceviche. However, the first versions of this dish look different from the modern form.

Citrus was only introduced to the New World after the arrival of Columbus, so it's believed the acid of peppers was used to cure the fish instead. During the later Moche civilization in the same region, some suggest the tumbo — a root similar to passion fruit — was introduced for extra tartness, too. And all the while, seaweed was used as an aromatic enhancement. What's remained constant is the approach to the dish: a low-intervention approach that lets fresh fish shine.