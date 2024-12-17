20 Traditional Christmas Dishes From Around The World

Christmas celebrations differ worldwide, but one thing they all have in common is that food and drink are always part of the equation. Whether you're celebrating Christmas in the northern or southern hemisphere, the holiday usually involves getting together with family and friends and enjoying delicious dishes that can be savored and shared.

Popular Christmas dishes in America include turkey, honey-baked ham, and mashed potatoes. However, travel farther abroad, and you'll find a wide array of foods that are just as indulgent. Many holiday dishes tell a story of the place and people they come from. For example, you might find tamales on the table at a Mexican Christmas Eve dinner, suckling pig at a Filipino feast, or fermented fish as part of a Norwegian holiday spread. If you're looking for some new dishes to add to your holiday menu this year, consider making some of these traditional Christmas dishes from around the globe.