Cured Vs Brined Fish: What's The Difference?

If you have a piece of lean fish, it may dry out without the help of the salt brine process. With this method, you'll mix something like kosher salt in with water and whatever spices and herbs you'd like. Once the fish is in the salt water bath, the brine soaks into its muscle fibers, separating them. This allows the liquid to soak into the muscle meat, leaving it more moist than they would have been.

Often, brining recipes call for the fish to be put into the fridge overnight. However, some quick brine recipes, like with a salmon brine, only require the fish to be soaked for an hour or so. Most brined fish still requires cooking. This should be done immediately following the fish's stint in the refrigerator. However, you won't be baking or grilling your fish straight out of the brine. Typically, it gets a good rinse and a drying before it gets tossed over the flame.

Finally, most types of fish take to both methods of food prep, though there are some fish, like salmon, shrimp, mahi mahi, and trout, that are used often in these curing methods. The method you choose for your fish really depends on whether you want to preserve it for another time or if you want to add moisture to the meat and cook it right away. Once you know the answer to that, you'll know how to proceed.