The Expert Tips You Need For Veggie Burgers That Don't Fall Apart

Veggie burgers can be a deceptively difficult dish to whip up at home. While these vibrant patties have the potential to be truly flavorful and crisp, all too often they end up coming out crumbly or dry instead. So how do you craft a tasty veggie burger that's full of rich, nutritious ingredients and has the perfect texture? We sat down with Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, to get some insider tips on how to make a veggie burger that's truly delicious.

Advertisement

According to Parente, using good, simple ingredients is the first step toward making the perfect home-cooked veggie burger. "The veggie burger we make at Clock Tower Grill is pretty straightforward and has a nice crispy crust. It's black beans, peppers, onions and some spices, along with Panko breadcrumbs and cooked rice to help it bind."

Next, it's all about using the right tools. "So it doesn't get mushy, the best way to cook a veggie burger is on a flat top grill or in cast iron frying pan to give it a good crust and nice caramelization," he said. So, if you usually use a traditional grill to make veggie burgers, that might be the source of all your problems.