Your Veggie Burgers Are Falling Apart Because You're Cooking Them Wrong

Making a veggie burger that doesn't crumble apart is a craft. While you may be tempted to put your own upgrades to a classic store-bought veggie burger to the test, the fix to your patty prep comes down to a few simple techniques.

For starters, combining all the ingredients in a food processor until they're a smooth, homogenous mix yields a soft, mushy mess when tossed on the grill. Instead, consider brief pulses so some chunks remain or chopping and hand-mixing the ingredients until well packed so the patty has a desirable texture and doesn't fall apart. It's also essential to use the right binders, which will hold the components of the patty together without making them gummy. Eggs are a common veggie burger binder but to serve up a meal that's 100% free of animal products, consider the abundance of plant-based options like chickpea flour, ground flaxseed or chia seeds mixed with water, and even oats.

Once your veggie burger patties are ready, think again. Before putting them in a hot pan or on the grill right away, pre-bake them for about 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit to firm them up just enough without drying them out too much. This process makes the patties easier to handle when cooking them to crispy perfection. It's important that the patties are sufficiently moist to begin with, though, as the combination of two cooking methods can also lead to a dry, crumbly mouthfeel. With these tricks up your sleeve, you'll be ready to serve hearty veggie burgers that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and, most importantly, stay together from grill to plate.