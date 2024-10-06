The Breakfast Ingredient Will Prevent Your Veggie Burgers From Falling Apart

Veggie burgers are a tricky beast — converting ingredients like beans and chickpeas into something that tastes good and has an appealing texture is a major challenge. But even if you've got the ingredients to make a truly delicious veggie burger, it won't be much good if your burger completely falls apart while you're grilling it — and this is perhaps the biggest challenge when it comes to veggie burgers.

For this reason, your veggie burger absolutely needs to include a binder — an ingredient that helps your veggie patties stick together (to be fair, this isn't specific to veggie burgers: Regular burgers also often use a binder). And one breakfast staple works marvelously for this: eggs. There are a couple of reasons for this: They have a lot of protein, which generally helps to glue disparate ingredients together. But it also helps that when they're cooked, eggs go from liquid to solid, meaning all those traces of liquid egg through your burger patty will act a little like wet cement drying and sticking together. You won't need a whole package of them to do the trick: Just one egg might be okay for a batch of four to six burgers, although some recipes might suggest two eggs. It can depend on the ingredients: For example, beans are a starchy binding agent, so a veggie burger made with beans might need fewer eggs.