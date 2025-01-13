Get Crispy Tofu With This Easy Hot Water Tip

It would be understandable if you raised a questioning eyebrow at the idea of making something dryer by pouring water on it. However, there is science behind the practice. When the tofu is heated, it causes the proteins in the tofu to tighten up, which effectively makes the tofu wring the water out of itself. This same process happens if you microwave tofu for a short time, which is another recommendation for getting tofu dry and then crispy, but requires more hassle if you're doing a larger batch than simply pouring the water over. The salt in the water also helps to speed the process up by drawing some of the water out of the center of the tofu, while having the added benefit that it seasons the tofu at the same time.

You can even go a step further and boil your tofu in salted water for five to 10 minutes. The processes are the same, but it can cause the tofu to become firmer throughout and get a more solid texture. Whether you are boiling tofu in a pot or pouring water over it, it is good to cut the tofu into pieces beforehand. The increased surface area will make the water more effective and speed up the drying afterwards. Once the tofu has been treated, it can be laid out to dry, wrapped in towels to draw more moisture out, and even pressed to get as much water as possible out of the surface layers of the tofu. The result is reliably deliciously crispy tofu, and boiling it also promises an additional meatier texture.