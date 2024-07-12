Upgrade Your Store-Bought Veggie Burgers With This Chef-Approved Tip
Oh, the veggie burger. Whether you're a fan of spicy black bean burgers or hearty mushroom-based patties, the veg-friendly version of the cookout classic is bound to end up on the grill at any barbecue attended by vegetarians or vegans. But any person who eats them is likely well-aware that veggie burgers can easily be hit or miss — especially when store-bought. However, making meatless patties from scratch can be a deceptively difficult and labor-intensive process, even if they do turn out delicious. So when pressed for time or craving a quick, simple meal, why not try to improve the next best (and most convenient) option? After all, the pre-made patties are ripe with potential.
To help you upgrade your store-bought veggie burgers, Chowhound spoke to Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, which has a signature house-made black bean burger on the menu. Not only did he share some expert tips on how to prevent veggie burgers from falling apart, but he also spilled the beans on a couple of toppings worth bringing to the table.
"I'm a big fan of good pickles and a good sauce on my veggie burger," Parente says, "so if you're starting with something store-bought then make some homemade pickles or aioli for your veggie burger." If you ever find your pre-made patties falling flat in flavor or texture, these two chef-approved additions can help you take any veggie burger from good to great.
Make these condiments yourself for better veggie burgers
No burger is complete without condiments, but for store-bought veggie burgers, which are sometimes bland or dry, it's worth going the extra mile with your toppings. Both homemade pickles and sauce can make every bite of burger more juicy and flavorful.
If you haven't made pickles before, the world's your oyster for flavor. Rich Parente uses a few types for his burgers, including cardamom and coriander quick pickles, cornichons, and bread and butter pickles (which differ from sweet pickles). Of course, you can't go wrong with classic dill chips, either. The acidity and brininess of any quality pickle will enhance the flavors of a pre-made patty. Plus, besides being pleasantly tangy and zesty, they add a satisfying crunch.
Additionally, while no veggie burger should be left bare, ketchup, mustard, or mayonnaise aren't always the best choices to slather on your bun. Instead, opt for a fresh, flavorful homemade sauce. Parente recommends an aioli, an emulsification of oil and garlic that's usually enriched by egg yolks. He says, "You can make any kind of aioli you like — chipotle, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper — whatever goes well with the kind of veggie burger you have!" Making a spicy black bean burger? Double down on the heat with a peppery sauce. Or, tone it down with a standard homemade aioli. Regardless of the route you choose, both the creamy condiment and crunchy pickles are essential chef-approved ingredients for upgrading any store-bought veggie burger.