Upgrade Your Store-Bought Veggie Burgers With This Chef-Approved Tip

Oh, the veggie burger. Whether you're a fan of spicy black bean burgers or hearty mushroom-based patties, the veg-friendly version of the cookout classic is bound to end up on the grill at any barbecue attended by vegetarians or vegans. But any person who eats them is likely well-aware that veggie burgers can easily be hit or miss — especially when store-bought. However, making meatless patties from scratch can be a deceptively difficult and labor-intensive process, even if they do turn out delicious. So when pressed for time or craving a quick, simple meal, why not try to improve the next best (and most convenient) option? After all, the pre-made patties are ripe with potential.

To help you upgrade your store-bought veggie burgers, Chowhound spoke to Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, which has a signature house-made black bean burger on the menu. Not only did he share some expert tips on how to prevent veggie burgers from falling apart, but he also spilled the beans on a couple of toppings worth bringing to the table.

"I'm a big fan of good pickles and a good sauce on my veggie burger," Parente says, "so if you're starting with something store-bought then make some homemade pickles or aioli for your veggie burger." If you ever find your pre-made patties falling flat in flavor or texture, these two chef-approved additions can help you take any veggie burger from good to great.

