The Best Bourbon For A Juicy, Bright Paper Plane Cocktail

The paper plane is something of a modern classic in the world of cocktails. Created in 2008 by cocktail renaissance man Sam Ross (who's also responsible for creating the now-iconic Penicillin cocktail), the drink consists of only four ingredients. By combining bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino (an herbal digestif/amaro) and lemon juice, you get a cocktail that has a truly eye-popping color as well as an idyllic balance of the drink's herbal, bitter, and sweet components. The fact that the paper plane has an equal-parts formula for these ingredients — a holdover from its "last word" inspiration — makes it all the more convenient to make and easy to remember. As a result, the paper plane has found a place in the repertoire of any bartender worth their salt.

Here's the hitch when it comes to simple cocktails such as the paper plane: every little detail matters. Since there are only four ingredients, and they're all measured out equally, any changes can have a great influence on your final product. Ross found this when he used Aperol to replace his initial choice of Campari. With this in mind, your choice of bourbon is paramount when making this drink. So, which bourbon should you choose? Ideally, something that won't get lost in the flavors of your other ingredients — an assertive, strong-tasting bourbon is a good bet. But things are never that simple, so here are some tips for choosing the perfect bourbon for your paper plane.