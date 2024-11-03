12 Terms You'll Want To Know Before Buying Whiskey

We all think we know what whiskey is: that strong, brown stuff that your dad and grandfather liked to enjoy after work and the star player in classic go-to cocktails such as Old Fashioneds and Manhattans. But hit most of us up for a technical definition of whiskey and we'd be stumped. What exactly is in it, and what distinguishes it from other brown liquors such as rum? And if you've recently developed a taste for whiskey, how do you make sense of all the cryptic language on the labels when you're trying to choose a bottle?

Having taken whiskey-tasting classes myself, I have learned that, simply put, whiskey is a distilled, brown liquor made from grain varieties that can include barley, corn, rye, or wheat. It can be aged for varying lengths of time, typically in wooden barrels. Finished whiskey must be at least 40% alcohol by volume. Rye, bourbon, and Scotch are all types of whiskey and are distinguished by their place of production, aging methods, and grain composition.

The alternate spelling, "whisky," refers to pretty much the same thing, but with a historical distinction: American and Irish producers prefer to label their products "whiskey," while Scottish, Canadian, and Japanese producers prefer to call their products "whisky." In this article, I will use "whiskey" throughout, unless otherwise noted. Mark Tumarkin, a former liquor distributor who now teaches live and virtual whiskey-tasting classes in north Florida, will also share some whiskey history and knowledge about the terms you may find on bottle labels.