Beyoncé Just Launched A Whiskey Brand And It's Already Won Awards

Celebrity alcohol brands are a dime a dozen nowadays. From Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin to Jay-Z's D'ussé Cognac, star-studded bottles from Hollywood VIPs and Hall of Famers are proudly displayed on grocery store shelves and advertised across the airwaves. Matthew McConaughey and Peyton Manning can step aside, though, because another celebrity whiskey is hitting the market — and it's from Queen Bey herself. Naturally, you'll want to halt any games of Texas Hold 'Em and lay your cards down, or at least the one with spending power.

On August 20, 2024, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter announced another groundbreaking enterprise: SirDavis whisky, which retails for $89 a bottle. After setting out to redefine music genres through her ongoing three-part "Renaissance" project, the singer-songwriter has partnered with Moët Hennessy to reshape drinking culture. While it's an American whiskey bottled in Beyoncé's home state of Texas, SirDavis boasts a one-of-a-kind flavor profile with influences from Scotch and Japanese whiskies, according to a press release. (This may be why the brand uses "whisky" rather than the traditional American "whiskey.")

The venture also marks a meeting of industry giants. Beyoncé, the winner of the most Grammys in history, tapped Dr. Bill Lumsden, one of the world's most esteemed master distillers, for the venture. The partnership appears to have paid off: SirDavis has already won Best in Class at the 2023 SIP Awards and earned Gold at the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition for its rich flavor profile. It also comes with a great backstory.

