The Award-Winning Whiskey You Can Snag At Costco For A Great Deal
Although most people think of fun snacks and free samples when they think of Costco, there's just as much to be said about the alcohol selection available at the chain big box store. From the plethora of bargain liquors in stock to rare bourbon available at half the retail price, Costco is a great destination for discovering new spirits and finding old favorites at huge discounts. In fact, there's a fair share of liquor secrets worth knowing when shopping at Costco.
Whiskey connoisseurs will be glad to know that the wholesale club has stocked yet another distinguished alcohol on its shelves. Costco members can now bring home a bottle of Sazerac Rye for only $20, pending availability at a given location. Compared to other stores, which typically sell this whiskey for around $40 per bottle, Costco's price is a total steal.
Besides being relatively inexpensive, Sazerac Rye is also a highly decorated spirit. In 2024 alone, this whiskey won 10 awards at competitions around the world, seven of which were gold awards. Considering how many accolades this particular bottle has, it is easy to see why whiskey enthusiasts may be excited to see this particular brand available at Costco.
What to know about Sazerac Rye
On top of being an award-winning whiskey, Sazerac Rye is also steeped in American history. With origins tracing all the way back to the 1800s, this particular whiskey is credited as being part of the first branded cocktail in America: the Sazerac. While the earliest versions of the drink served in New Orleans were made with cognac, Sazerac whiskey replaced it in the 1880s.
When it comes to awards and competitions, Sazerac Rye has been winning silver and gold titles on a global scale for well over a decade. Some of the most notable recent honors include the 2024 Gold International Spirits Challenge, 2024 Gold ASCOT Awards, and 2024 Gold Denver International Spirits Competition. Sazerac Rye also fares extremely well in whiskey-specific competitions. In 2024 alone, it took home the gold at Whiskies of the World, American Whiskey Masters, and the North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition. Clearly, it seems to be a spirit worth snagging the next time you're at Costco.