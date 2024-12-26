The Award-Winning Whiskey You Can Snag At Costco For A Great Deal

Although most people think of fun snacks and free samples when they think of Costco, there's just as much to be said about the alcohol selection available at the chain big box store. From the plethora of bargain liquors in stock to rare bourbon available at half the retail price, Costco is a great destination for discovering new spirits and finding old favorites at huge discounts. In fact, there's a fair share of liquor secrets worth knowing when shopping at Costco.

Whiskey connoisseurs will be glad to know that the wholesale club has stocked yet another distinguished alcohol on its shelves. Costco members can now bring home a bottle of Sazerac Rye for only $20, pending availability at a given location. Compared to other stores, which typically sell this whiskey for around $40 per bottle, Costco's price is a total steal.

Besides being relatively inexpensive, Sazerac Rye is also a highly decorated spirit. In 2024 alone, this whiskey won 10 awards at competitions around the world, seven of which were gold awards. Considering how many accolades this particular bottle has, it is easy to see why whiskey enthusiasts may be excited to see this particular brand available at Costco.