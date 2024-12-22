Calling Bourbon Smooth At A Tasting Is A Rookie Mistake

In the past 20 years or so, bourbon has gone from a casual drink at the corner bar to a collectible commodity. Where once there were basically only major commercial brands (think Jim Beam or Wild Turkey), there are now well over 700 whiskey distilleries in the U.S. alone, with many pumping out multiple brands. As such, the way we taste, analyze, and describe the differences between bourbon and other whiskeys has evolved — along with the terminology we use. If you're new to tasting, it's important to know that some descriptive words have become more useful than others, and "smooth" is not on the Nice List.

If you find yourself at a whiskey festival or organized bourbon tasting, there are protocols worth learning and terminology available to describe the flavors in a whiskey insider type of way. Among other things, the wine and spirit category has built an entire language around every flavor, aroma, and texture of a given libation. You might hear terms like toast, heat, and finish. One term that comes easily to new bourbon drinkers, though, is smooth. In general, if a bourbon is easy to drink, doesn't burn, and doesn't seem to put your esophagus in a stranglehold, "smooth" is a useful shorthand. But the term is one at which many whiskey writers, tasters, and fans bristle.