The Deglazing Mistake You're Making When Cooking Pot Roast

A dry red or white wine combined with broth will give your pot roast notes of fruitiness that mingle well with the meaty machismo of the roast. No wine? No problem. Freshly squeezed fruit juice works similarly but flaunts a more present touch of brightness. If using store-bought, opt for fruit juice with no added sugar to avoid cloying flavors. If wine or juice isn't speaking to your senses, try using cider instead.

Deglazing with beer can provide a roast with a hoppy richness, plus you can finish off the can while you wait for it to cook. Stouts and porters provide a roast with a malty, pleasant bitterness while lighter beers are more subtle. If you don't have beer stocked in your fridge, reach for a pantry staple like vinegar. Whether it's apple cider vinegar, red wine vinegar, or plain distilled vinegar, this cooking essential adds a touch of zippy acidity that can complement the beefy dish.

A pot roast served with your favorite sides and a heaping glass of wine is a timeless dinner that's as easy to make as it is to eat. But don't get comfortable with your go-to recipe; there's always room for innovation. So, grab a bottle of wine, vinegar, or a can of beer and combine it with broth for a delicious deglazing liquid.