The Meat Alternatives You Should Try When Making A Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie
Craving a filling casserole to ward off the Sunday scaries or warm up on a cold day? You can't go wrong with a shepherd's pie. A traditional dish in Ireland and England, the history of this classic comfort food is as hearty as its contents. Comparable to a chicken pot pie but more closely related to a cottage pie, the shepherd's version is made by combining minced meat (traditionally ground lamb, but commonly ground beef) and mixed vegetables with a rich gravy. This savory pie filling is topped with mashed potatoes, not puff pastry, then baked until the crust becomes crispy and golden brown. Delicious? Extremely. Vegetarian friendly? Not normally.
Fortunately, it's easy to make a vegetarian shepherd's pie by swapping out the meat for a plant-based protein. The most challenging part of this substitution will probably be deciding which meat alternative you'd like to use for this savory casserole. As it turns out, there are quite a few options. If you're in a pinch, you can always go the convenient route by spicing up a pre-made meat substitute from brands like Impossible or Beyond Meat. These products pack in a ton of protein and share the texture and cooking steps of ground beef. However, if you'd prefer a fully homemade yet hearty meat alternative, you can use a couple of vegetables instead, specifically lentils and mushrooms. With these ingredients, a vegetarian shepherd's pie might be more like a farmer's pie, but rest assured it's just as tasty and filling.
Lentils and mushrooms are great swaps for minced meat
Substituting the ground beef in a shepherd's pie for a plant-based protein is simple with lentils and mushrooms, which are popular meat alternatives for everything from burgers to bolognese sauce. Depending on the types that you use, both veggies are relatively meat-like in appearance and texture.
Not only are lentils a cheap chef-approved pantry staple, making them a great bulk buy for many vegetarian dishes, but they're also convenient to cook. When using them for a shepherd's pie, brown lentils make the best swap for ground beef thanks to their similar size and color; a substitution of 1 cup of the legumes for 1 pound of meat should do. Their mild, nutty flavor is excellent for a savory pie. To elevate their taste, dried lentils soak up seasonings and sauces nicely during cooking. Canned lentils are another great option when trying to simplify prep work.
While you could make a vegetarian shepherd's pie with primarily lentils, adding finely chopped sautéed mushrooms will result in a more filling and flavorful dish — provided you avoid common mushroom mistakes. Mycophiles may already have a type of mushroom in mind, but there are lots to choose from. Mild-tasting button mushrooms make a great base for building flavor, while cremini mushrooms are meatier and more savory. Porcinis and chanterelles also work well as meat alternatives. When in doubt, you can always use several types in your shepherd's pie for more variety in taste and texture.