The Meat Alternatives You Should Try When Making A Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie

Craving a filling casserole to ward off the Sunday scaries or warm up on a cold day? You can't go wrong with a shepherd's pie. A traditional dish in Ireland and England, the history of this classic comfort food is as hearty as its contents. Comparable to a chicken pot pie but more closely related to a cottage pie, the shepherd's version is made by combining minced meat (traditionally ground lamb, but commonly ground beef) and mixed vegetables with a rich gravy. This savory pie filling is topped with mashed potatoes, not puff pastry, then baked until the crust becomes crispy and golden brown. Delicious? Extremely. Vegetarian friendly? Not normally.

Fortunately, it's easy to make a vegetarian shepherd's pie by swapping out the meat for a plant-based protein. The most challenging part of this substitution will probably be deciding which meat alternative you'd like to use for this savory casserole. As it turns out, there are quite a few options. If you're in a pinch, you can always go the convenient route by spicing up a pre-made meat substitute from brands like Impossible or Beyond Meat. These products pack in a ton of protein and share the texture and cooking steps of ground beef. However, if you'd prefer a fully homemade yet hearty meat alternative, you can use a couple of vegetables instead, specifically lentils and mushrooms. With these ingredients, a vegetarian shepherd's pie might be more like a farmer's pie, but rest assured it's just as tasty and filling.

