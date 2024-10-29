How Many Cups Of Frosting Does It Take To Ice A Small Cake?

First, be aware that we've portioned this amount of frosting to ensure that you do not run out, rather than accounting for using up every last bit. You'll probably end up with a little extra, especially if you're also using another component, like fresh fruit or jam. But it's better to have more than less. After all, it's a cake, so it's likely tied to some type of celebration, even if that celebration is just making it through Wednesday. Once armed with your 3 cups of frosting and an icing spatula, such as this tool from Wilton, there are a few critical keys to perfecting the icing on the cake.

It is crucial to let your layers cool completely. Icing early is not a shortcut; it'll just melt, slide, and ultimately waste the sweet stuff. When the cake is ready, portion your frosting to allow for even distribution between layers. That's already going to amount to, conservatively, about a 1/2 cup for each. Next, do a crumb coat. That's the very thin pass of frosting that captures any wily crumbs looking to break free. Scrape to even it all out, then chill the cake in the refrigerator for about half an hour or so to set before finishing with your final pass of decorative frosting, which you can even do prettily with a spoon. Any extra will last in the fridge for about a week, although you can also freeze leftover frosting for long-term storage.