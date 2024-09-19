When You Should Bake Vs Broil Your Food
Most of us are familiar with the basic functions of an oven, but maybe not every one of its little intricacies. For example, when was the last time you used your broiler? If your answer is "never," you're not alone. Plenty of novice chefs aren't familiar with its basic purpose. For all those folks, know that a broiler is a special part of an oven that quickly introduces high heat to one side of your food, so it's pretty akin to grilling. It is similar to baking, but baking heats food indirectly instead by circulating hot air all around it, and this heating method typically takes more time as it cooks low and slow. Now that you know the difference, let's talk about when you should bake versus broil your food.
A broiler should be used to put a finishing touch on a dish, such as melting cheese on top of a pizza until bubbly for a restaurant-worthy pie, or bringing a crispy crust to popular proteins such as chicken or steak. If your protein is thin however, such as a tender fish fillet or small pork chop, a broiler can also quickly heat it for you without burning it. (For one example, try these broiled salmon burgers to see how it works.) Baking, meanwhile, is best reserved for cooking bigger meals or thick slabs of meat that might benefit from longer cook times, or fragile baking projects that could become scorched under a broiler's high heat.
How to use your broiler
If you're eager to give broiling a try, first check if your oven has one. A broiler is typically located either as a set of coils on top of the oven or in a drawer below. Not every oven has a broiler, although most do.
To use this tool, start by preheating the broiler. Most ovens have a broil button which you can press to start the preheating process, and will broil at a temperature of about 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Some modern ovens will also give you an option to adjust the temperature. If your broiler is located at the top of the oven, move the oven rack to the position closest to the broiler before use. If it's in a drawer, you can simply slide your food in on a broiler-safe plate, such as a grated broiler pan, and heat. (And if you don't have a broiler pan in your kitchen, other heavy duty sheet pans can also work well in a pinch.) After about five minutes, the broiler will be ready to use.
Since broiling is mostly meant to heat an outer layer of food, your food shouldn't need to stay in there for more than10 minutes, but it's always best to keep an eye on your dish to prevent it from getting burned. (Which is also why you might want to keep your oven door open while broiling.) And that's all there is to it.