When You Should Bake Vs Broil Your Food

Most of us are familiar with the basic functions of an oven, but maybe not every one of its little intricacies. For example, when was the last time you used your broiler? If your answer is "never," you're not alone. Plenty of novice chefs aren't familiar with its basic purpose. For all those folks, know that a broiler is a special part of an oven that quickly introduces high heat to one side of your food, so it's pretty akin to grilling. It is similar to baking, but baking heats food indirectly instead by circulating hot air all around it, and this heating method typically takes more time as it cooks low and slow. Now that you know the difference, let's talk about when you should bake versus broil your food.

A broiler should be used to put a finishing touch on a dish, such as melting cheese on top of a pizza until bubbly for a restaurant-worthy pie, or bringing a crispy crust to popular proteins such as chicken or steak. If your protein is thin however, such as a tender fish fillet or small pork chop, a broiler can also quickly heat it for you without burning it. (For one example, try these broiled salmon burgers to see how it works.) Baking, meanwhile, is best reserved for cooking bigger meals or thick slabs of meat that might benefit from longer cook times, or fragile baking projects that could become scorched under a broiler's high heat.