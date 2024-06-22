Everything You Need To Know About Cooking With Cumin

Cumin is an ingredient beloved across the Mediterranean, Africa, India, China, Mexico, and the Caribbean, as well as other parts of the world. Its warm, spicy-but-not-hot nature lends an inimitable flavor to meat, bread, stew, falafel, and more. It is an essential spice to stock in your cabinet or spice rack, and many culinary experts rank it among their very favorites.

This writer grew up with an Israeli father, so cumin was a part of daily life, used across a wide variety of dishes like kebabs, burgers, and falafel. It is excellent in chicken adobado street tacos or a roasted cauliflower version of the same, and should be your go-to secret ingredient for chili.

However, while many people love the taste of cumin in restaurant and street food, just as many are uncertain about how to cook with it. It's just not that common an ingredient in American cuisine. The good news is, it's not hard to learn to source and cook with cumin, nor is it difficult to store or even grow yourself. Learning to do so will add an extra depth and fascination to your cooking that you simply can't get anywhere else. This guide will show you how.

