12 Tips To Cut Down On Cooking Time

Cooking at home remains a valuable skill for the average person, and regardless of your reason, it will always boast countless upsides. It'll undeniably be more frugal than instant-ordering burgers from your phone, and you get full control over the dietary factors, from the serving on your plate to the quantities of seasonings. On the other hand, turning raw ingredients into a full main course can eat up a lot of time — and who has that when they're running around for work, family, and otherwise?

Whether you're entertaining last-minute guests, or simply need strategies to resist the siren song of pizza delivery, cutting down on the cook time will factor into such scenarios. Shortcuts can get maligned, often unfairly, as cop-outs. However, convenience doesn't have to come at the expense of nourishing ourselves well. In fact, learning ways to slap together something in a pinch can work our culinary muscles to unexpectedly successful ends. "Not every meal will be a masterpiece," Jessica Formicola, founder of the blog Savory Experiments, told Chowhound. "They serve different objectives and sometimes it's just to get dinner on the table."

For those nights where you're racing to feed a crowd, take these pointers we gathered from recipe developers and cookbook authors to make mealtime a breeze.