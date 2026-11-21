17 Thanksgiving Side Dishes, Ranked Worst To Best
Thanksgiving is, first and foremost, a holiday all about gratitude. It's a time to be thankful for the people gathered at our tables, the memories shared with them, and the food in front of us — specifically the sides. Thanksgiving, unlike almost any other holiday, is one in which the sides always outshine the mains (turkey is overrated, if you ask me). The diversity of the spread is unmatched, often consisting of several types of potato dishes, rolls, sauces, stuffing, salads, greens, and more.
But which of these sides is the "best?" Of course, everyone is going to have a different answer for that question. That's why I put my personal grievances about the dry stuffings and gluey mashed potatoes of yesteryear aside to definitively rank some of the most popular Thanksgiving sides from worst to best. The best ones have universal appeal, a diversity of textures, comforting and homey qualities, and an appearance and flavor that make them worthy of a spot on your Thanksgiving spread every year.
17. Ambrosia salad
The reason why ambrosia falls into dead last on this list is the same reason why it's one of the worst side dishes to bring to a barbecue: it's just plain nasty. Listen, I'm sure someone's grandma is really chuffed with her ambrosia salad recipe, but this is not the 1950s. This cloying side (if you can even call a side) has no place on the Thanksgiving table in the modern era.
Perhaps the worst thing about ambrosia salad is that there is no way to make it palatable. Most recipes bring together items like fruit cocktail, canned mandarin oranges, Cool Whip, marshmallows — and to make it worse, someone had the bright idea to add mayonnaise to a variation of this salad! I'm not even a mayonnaise hater, and I consider that blasphemy. The Southerners do so many dishes right, and ambrosia salad is just not one of them. Keep it off my Thanksgiving table — and any table, for that matter.
16. Sweet potato casserole
I'm not just putting sweet potato casserole at the bottom of my list because I hate sweet potatoes (or because I hate "fun," which some of you may accuse me of). Rather, it's here because it's also a fundamentally flawed dish that doesn't deserve airtime on Thanksgiving.
While I can appreciate that it makes use of fall produce and makes me feel a tiny bit better about eating something with a marshmallow topping, there is simply no reason to serve it alongside the gourd-geous star of the Thanksgiving table: pumpkin pie. In fact, sweet potato pie is kind of like pumpkin pie's weird cousin. Not cool cousin — weird cousin. Sweet potatoes are sweet enough; they don't need a layer of marshmallows on top, let alone marshmallows that never seem to melt consistently. This isn't a dish that reheats well, as the marshmallows turn as hard as rocks after a trip in the microwave. You already have enough "mashed" going on with the dominant spud of the table (more on that later), so this dish just seems very unnecessary.
15. Creamed spinach
When creamed spinach is good, it's good. It's hearty, and the number of vitamins and nutrients in it makes you feel a little better about eating something that's so rich and stodgy. However, when creamed spinach is done poorly, it might be one of the worst foods on this list.
The spinach can be watery, chewy, soggy, or flavorless, which defeats the purpose of eating it. It also doesn't have the visual appeal of some of the stars of the Thanksgiving table, and when there are so many foods competing for your attention, aesthetics play more of a role than you may think. I don't trust any of my relatives to serve a decent creamed spinach, so if it's one I spy on the Thanksgiving table, I won't take the risk. However, if you somehow master the art of making it well and skip the frozen stuff altogether, you might just owe me an invite to your next Thanksgiving.
14. Collard greens
Collard greens are a dish that is fundamentally made with love, which is why I couldn't dare put it at the bottom of this list. You have to deftly prepare it to fix its bitter flavor, let alone imbue it with enough savoriness and richness to compete with the big dogs on the Thanksgiving table. And I'm sad to say that collard greens never seem to reach their fullest potential.
Sure, you can add ingredients like bacon and butter to them, but it's never a side I can eat multiple bites of, let alone go back for seconds. I don't mind eating them in small quantities next to some of the higher-ranked dishes on this list, but I'm not going to jump up and down if they appear on the Thanksgiving roster.
13. Roasted Brussels sprouts
If you bring a bowl of boiled or steamed Brussels sprouts to Thanksgiving, you will not be invited back. However, if you manage to master the intricacies of broiling Brussels sprouts, not only will you be invited to next year's festivities, but you will be giving me a one-on-one lesson and teaching me your ways.
That's to say that making Brussels sprouts isn't easy. It's a food I always get excited about preparing, but after I taste them, I never want to have them again. That being said, I've had plenty of excellent Brussels sprouts in my life, including those enhanced with pancetta, a balsamic reduction, or pomegranate molasses — I just haven't been able to make them myself, nor has anyone I've invited to Thanksgiving. They're a tricky dish to prepare, let alone prepare well, and Thanksgiving is just not the time I want to be taking chances (either on my Brussels sprouts or someone else's). I'd rather stick with one of my higher-ranked and more consistently delicious dishes.
12. Green bean casserole
Green bean casserole is my version of the personality hire. I don't entirely know what its job is or why it hasn't gotten fired yet; I just know it's there because someone thinks it's fun, timeless, and iconic.
If I had to describe this dish in one word, it'd be "chaotic." You have your green beans, which would be much better served if they were in the form of a retro fall dish like green bean almondine. The beans' color, texture, and flavor are so beautiful, yet you'd smother them in a cream sauce that does nothing for them, and add crumbled fried onions on top — just because? This is a dish that does the vegetable a disservice; there are so many places where a rich, creamy base and crunch are better served. The only reason it's not at the bottom of this list is that there is an undeniable Thanksgiving aura about them. Just keep them away from my plate, please and thank you.
11. Dinner rolls
I spent several Thanksgivings as a vegan, so I have eaten my fair share of rolls (without butter, of course). So it's not that I hate dinner rolls as a concept. The reason why I didn't place them at the top of this list is that most Thanksgivings are adorned with cheap, frozen, store-bought rolls that do nothing for your plate. While they might soak up gravy, they offer nothing by way of flavor. There's limited real estate on your plate, and in your stomach, so it's not worth filling up on a cheap side like this one.
That being said, if you go all-out on the rolls, like with a copycat Texas Roadhouse roll recipe, homemade milk bread, or some sort of wonderful, pull-apart, garlic-smothered rendition, then by all means, please bring the bread. But don't serve me a flavorless hunk of dough that's just going to take up room on my plate.
10. Macaroni and cheese
I apologize to all of the picky eaters of the world who are going to see macaroni and cheese on this list and think I'm coming for them. I do appreciate macaroni and cheese, and a store-bought version even scored at the top of my ranking of budget-friendly Aldi side dishes. However, you can eat macaroni and cheese on any day of the year, which is where it loses novelty points for me.
Like other dishes on this list, you also have to know what you're doing if you want your mac and cheese recipe to stand out against so many other starchy Thanksgiving sides. I'm just not impressed with a bowl of Kraft on a special holiday like Thanksgiving — sue me! But if you are going to great lengths to prepare the ultimate mac and cheese recipe, packed with multiple types of cheese, breadcrumbs, and some punchy seasoning that makes it taste truly homemade, then by all means, please bring it to Thanksgiving — and save me a plate.
9. Roasted root vegetables
If I had to only eat one style of potato for the rest of my life, it would have to be roasted potatoes. This roasted root vegetable and all of its tuber and root friends, like parsnips, beets, and carrots, are an excellent way to make the most of cold-season produce.
But when they're sitting on a table next to richer sides, you can't help but admit that they look a little plain. Add to the fact that they can be made virtually any day of the year, and that they aren't really practical for a day when you're trying to maximize oven space, and roasted root vegetables get the short end of the stick on Thanksgiving.
8. Candied yams
Candied yams are the mellow version of sweet potato casserole — and I'm here for it. Tossing cubed or sliced yams in a buttery sauce filled with autumnal spices and baking it is an excellent way to make this vegetable kid-friendly and ensure that every piece will be eaten by the end of the meal. It hits most of the points for what I look for in a good side dish: Although it's texturally one-note, it is rich, uses a seasonal type of produce, requires a little more effort than just making roasted sweet potatoes, and it is a crowd-favorite.
But like the other sweet-leaning sides on this list, it seems like I always have to pick between having a second helping of candied yams and going for a slice of pie. And who am I to say no to a slice of my critically acclaimed apple pie?
7. Salads
Salads, in my opinion, are a grossly underappreciated item on the Thanksgiving table. And no, I'm not talking about the boring, sad bowl of romaine with a sprinkle of julienned carrots on top and a drizzle of low-quality Italian dressing. A salad on the Thanksgiving table needs to hold its own. A kale Caesar salad, for example, masterfully balances umami and bitterness, while this green bean and tomato panzanella salad pairs bright colors with even brighter flavors. Salads offer the texture and refreshingness that many other dishes on this list don't.
But as I said, you have to go the extra mile to make your salad a chapter rather than an aside. And on a day like Thanksgiving, when you're cooking up a storm and focused on so many other dishes, salad usually doesn't get the attention it deserves.
6. Cornbread
Team cornbread over dinner rolls any day. Making cornbread, even if it's from a box, shows effort and dedication in a way that heating up dinner rolls doesn't. Plus, there are so many ways to upgrade your cornbread so you're never short on inspiration. My tip? Swipe the slices with butter and grill them before serving; it helps develop a crispier shell on all the sides and makes the nutty flavor stand out even more.
But can cornbread hold its own on the table? Compared to other, more traditional Thanksgiving sides, I'd say no. I've seen more and more people serving it on their holiday tables, but it lacks the status and fame of some of my top picks. But maybe after you try our savory and sweet upside-down cornbread recipe, though, it may become your favorite Thanksgiving side.
5. Stuffing
I'll be honest with you: I really don't like stuffing. The idea of eating wet, soggy bread just doesn't appeal to me, no matter how well the top has been broiled or whether there are bits of sausage, onion, and vegetables flavoring it. But even though stuffing and I don't see eye-to-eye, I can still appreciate the role it plays on the Thanksgiving table, as well as its versatility.
For one, there are plenty of ways to put your own spin on stuffing, like by selecting a unique type of bread or adding in your favorite seasonings. It also soaks up other Thanksgiving sides like gravy and cranberry sauce masterfully, though it's also okay flying solo next to a piece of turkey. However, texturally, it can be one-note, and I can't recall ever having a stuffing that's made me say, "Wow! I need a second helping of this."
4. Gravy
If this were a ranking of all Thanksgiving foods, turkey would be at the bottom based on its dryness alone. Its saving grace is none other than gravy, which has earned itself a place just shy of the top three for its ability to make turkey palatable, in turn making it an integral side on Thanksgiving. You can also layer it on stuffing or drizzle it on mashed potatoes, but you don't have to, as these other sides can stand their ground on the plate. Turkey, however, cannot.
At this point, I don't see gravy really as a side, but as an accessory. You're not going to eat just a side of it or guzzle it from the gravy boat like a degenerate, which makes it unlike the other starchy or veggie-forward sides on this list. But you can't not have gravy on your plate, which is why I had to rank it near the top here. Plus, there are plenty of upgrades worth trying, some of which can even make your store-bought gravy taste homemade.
3. Mashed potatoes
We have officially entered top three territory with none other than mashed potatoes. If this were a ranking based on personal preference, mashed potatoes would be on the bottom, as I find their texture unpleasant and too one-note. However, I would be a fool not to acknowledge the role they play on the Thanksgiving table: They're rich, soak up other sides like gravy and cranberry sauce, and can be customized with a whole host of add-ins, including roasted garlic, brown butter, and fresh herbs. So they win some brownie points for versatility and customizability.
But where they lose points is for ease of preparation — which is something that you may scratch your head at, given that all you need to do is boil and mash the potatoes. What many don't realize is that great mashed potatoes are hard and time-consuming to achieve. For one, many people make the mistake of overmixing, which leads to gluey and stiff mashed potatoes. There's nothing worse than stodgy spuds, and the lack of care that is put into this dish can be their downfall. Plus, you can eat mashed potatoes any other day of the year.
2. Cranberry sauce
I should note that cans of cranberry gelatin are not deserving of a spot on this list, let alone at the top of it. Rather, fresh, chunky cranberry sauce is the sole earner of this second-place spot. Like gravy, you can't eat it solo. However, it offers something that virtually none of the other sides on this list offer: a balance of sweetness and tartness. This balance is what makes cranberry sauce such a versatile and useful side/condiment and pulls it out of the dessert-leaning category, where sides like sweet potato casserole reside. It's refreshing yet rich, and it adds a pop of color and tang to everything it touches.
Like gravy, you're probably not eating a whole bowl of cranberry sauce, which means it couldn't be my top pick. But considering how easy it is to customize, like with booze or citrus zest, I have to give it some credit.
1. Scalloped potatoes
You might be scratching your head, wondering who my top pick could be, given that all the Thanksgiving mainstays (gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce) have already been named. However, I'm positing that scalloped potatoes be considered the best Thanksgiving side. It's a time-consuming dish, no doubt, and your mandoline will get plenty of use to get those potato slivers perfectly thin. Aside from the slicing, you have to go out of your way to create the perfect cream sauce, add cheese if you're going the au gratin route, and then bake it until it reaches bubbly and broiled perfection. It may be a lot of work, but every little bit is worth it.
Don't get me wrong, this dish is heavy, rich, and could be considered a meal on its own. But it has an undeniable appeal that sends you crawling back for serving after serving. It has just enough pizzazz for a holiday table, but also is comforting and cozy enough to be a great fit for any Thanksgiving spread.
Methodology
I tried to limit my personal bias as much as possible for this ranking of Thanksgiving sides. Rather, I focused on each dish's versatility, which included how easy it was to customize and how well it paired with other side dishes. I also considered its diversity of flavors and textures and ties to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Sides that could be eaten any other day of the year ranked lower than ones that many people think of as "Thanksgiving foods." I also considered universal appeal, ranking dishes that were more niche below ones that could be adored by picky eaters, children, and folks with well-developed palates alike.