Thanksgiving is, first and foremost, a holiday all about gratitude. It's a time to be thankful for the people gathered at our tables, the memories shared with them, and the food in front of us — specifically the sides. Thanksgiving, unlike almost any other holiday, is one in which the sides always outshine the mains (turkey is overrated, if you ask me). The diversity of the spread is unmatched, often consisting of several types of potato dishes, rolls, sauces, stuffing, salads, greens, and more.

But which of these sides is the "best?" Of course, everyone is going to have a different answer for that question. That's why I put my personal grievances about the dry stuffings and gluey mashed potatoes of yesteryear aside to definitively rank some of the most popular Thanksgiving sides from worst to best. The best ones have universal appeal, a diversity of textures, comforting and homey qualities, and an appearance and flavor that make them worthy of a spot on your Thanksgiving spread every year.