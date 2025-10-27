16 Creative Ways To Use Canned Cranberry Sauce

As the weather gets cooler and the leaves start tumbling down off the branches, it's time to focus on the most food-centric holiday of the year: Thanksgiving. Everyone knows the all-star lineup: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, pie, and the best condiment of them all: cranberry sauce. While some households will resort to a homemade cranberry sauce recipe other folks will turn to ol' reliable — canned cranberry sauce.

Whether you're racking your brain with how to use up the leftover cranberry sauce from Thanksgiving, or you discover a can of it tucked way back in your pantry during the spring months, you're in luck. We've curated a list of some of our absolute favorite ways to put this fruity condiment to good use for savory, sweet, and everything in between. Many of these applications can utilize canned jelly or sauce, and we've noted specific instances where one may be more preferable over the other.