14 Worst Side Dishes To Ever Bring To A BBQ

No event offers better diversity than a barbecue. Not only is there diversity among people, but there is also diversity of dishes. There are plenty of meats, desserts, drinks, and light bites, and I would be remiss not to mention the most important part of a barbecue table: the sides. You've got your barbecue classics — creamy potato salad, coleslaw, chips, mac and cheese, and baked beans — and more modern additions, like soba noodle salad, street corn, and cowboy caviar. While there are some excellent side dish options to bring to your next barbecue, there are also some foods that you may want to skip.

Now, I've been to a lot of barbecues in my life, and I am known for having very strong opinions about the merits and pitfalls of certain dishes, especially in the barbecue realm. Some of the dishes I included on this list are ones that you should avoid bringing to a cookout for food safety reasons (as we all know, mayonnaise and the scorching summer sun tend not to mix well), while others are too niche or controversial or simply can't be trusted in inexperienced hands. Of course, these are all based on personal opinion, so if you have a critically acclaimed potato salad recipe, by all means, bring it to the next cookout you're invited to — just don't be surprised when someone says that it's under-seasoned.