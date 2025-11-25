For The Best Dressing, Don't Limit Your Bread Options

Dressing — or stuffing, depending on what you prefer to call it (is there actually a difference?) — is an integral part of most Thanksgiving menus. The dish seems fairly simple: cubed bread, herbs, and seasonings, along with any other flavorful ingredients you like to add in. But that is only if you want to keep it basic. It's easy to elevate your stuffing by switching up what bread you use.

Instead of making a one-note dish with a single type of bread, use a variety, as advised by chef, author, and TV personality on hit Food Network shows like "Alex vs America" Alex Guarnaschelli. The goal is to give your dish complex flavor, incorporating toasty, sweet, or earthy notes. "An example of a cool combination for stuffing could be cornbread that offers an earthy and sweet flavor and then a tangy toasted sourdough that could offer toasty and acidic notes," says Guarnaschelli, the restaurateur behind Clara at The New York Historical on the Upper West Side and Butter in Midtown.

Using more than one type of bread isn't so impactful in terms of dressing's texture after it's been cooked. According to Guarnaschelli, it's the ratio of bread to other ingredients that can affect the dish's moisture. "It's the quantity of the bread relative to the other ingredients that it can actually absorb moisture and make a stuffing dry," she says. "If you use more than one bread, take care to make sure there are other ingredients offering moisture." Guarnaschelli highlights some common moisture-enriching ingredients used in dressing, including cheeses, meats, butter, and stock. Some cooks even add egg to the mixture. Each of these fats add moisture and tenderness, and bring their own flavor notes to the final dish.