5 Easy Hacks To Make Store-Bought Gravy Taste Homemade

Making gravy from scratch isn't hard, but there are some mistakes to avoid. And when you've spent all day perfectly roasting a chicken or piece of meat, adding another recipe to the to-do list can feel daunting. Thankfully, store-bought gravy helps out here, making all the difference in its ability to be heated right out of the jar with no additional prep. But if you want to make that gravy taste homemade, it's worth it to take some easy extra steps that can elevate that out-of-the-jar flavor without building the entire sauce from scratch.

Meat drippings are the most common way gravy is made. They're combined with flour and a broth to offer a rich, sauce-like consistency. But if you bought a rotisserie chicken and don't have those drippings, there are a number of different ways of enhancing the store-bought gravy. Bob Bennett, the head chef of Zingerman's Roadhouse, a barbecue spot in Ann Arbor, Michigan, serving Southern-style cuisine, shared with Chowhound his tricks for turning store-bought gravy into something that tastes like you made it from scratch.