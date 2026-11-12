8 Canned Vegetables Ranked By Fiber Content
Fiber — much like protein — is getting a ton of attention lately, and it's well-deserved. Fiber is a carbohydrate that the body can't actually digest, and it can help support a healthy digestive system. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), adults should aim to eat at least 28 grams of fiber per day, based on a 2,000-calorie diet. Thankfully, you don't have to look further than your pantry to get more fiber into your diet. There are quite a few canned vegetables that can help you hit your daily fiber goals.
We took a look at some common canned vegetables worth adding to your grocery list if you're hoping to increase your daily fiber intake. A word to the wise: if you typically eat a low-fiber diet and you want to increase your intake, you'll want to take it slow and drink plenty of water to avoid digestive upset. Pull up your shopping list, and add a few of the items below to help keep your digestive system happy.
8. Hearts of palm
If you've never picked up a can of hearts of palm at the grocery store, this is your sign to start. Often used to mimic the texture of seafood, hearts of palm offer a mild taste and can easily take on the flavor of many dishes. Hearts of palm don't just add fiber to your diet (a 100-gram serving offers 2 grams of fiber) — they can also breathe new life into basic salads.
7. Sweet potatoes
From a sweet-and-savory breakfast hash to delicious, autumnal soups to a delightful dinner side dish, it's tough to beat the versatility of sweet potatoes. Each 100-gram serving offers 3 grams of fiber, and keeping a can in your pantry makes it easy to enjoy them whenever the craving strikes.
6. Pumpkin
Pumpkin isn't just delicious — it's also great for your digestive system, offering 3 grams of fiber per 100-gram serving. No matter how you enjoy your pumpkin (pie isn't your only option for using canned pumpkin, by the way), you'll also get a hefty dose of vitamin A, which can support immune function and healthy skin.
5. Black eyed peas
If "I Gotta Feeling" is stuck in your head, I'm sorry (no offense to The Black Eyed Peas). One thing I won't apologize for, however, is making sure you have some of this affordable Southern comfort food in your pantry to help you hit your fiber goals. A 100-gram serving of these tasty little legumes packs 4 grams of fiber.
4. Green peas
Peas are nutritional rock stars, and adding this tiny vegetable to your diet can give you a major fiber and protein boost. You'll get 6 grams of fiber for every 100 grams of green peas you enjoy. Try putting together an old-fashioned pea salad – be sure to include some red onion and apple cider vinegar for a tangy flavor boost.
3. Chickpeas
Whether you're enjoying roasted chickpeas on top of a salad or you're using them to whip up a batch of spicy roasted red pepper hummus at home, chickpeas are a fantastic way to add flavor and texture to a ton of dishes. Each 100-gram serving will add 6 grams of fiber to your meal.
2. Cannellini beans
Also known as white kidney beans, canned cannellini beans have a super-velvety texture that makes them a great fit for salads, soups, and more — and you'll get about 7 grams of fiber per 100 grams. Try turning cannellini beans into a 15-minute Mediterranean side dish that's loaded with fiber and protein.
1. Black beans
Beans are generally fiber powerhouses and can help you get well on your way to hitting your daily fiber goals. You'll get about 7 grams of fiber for every 100 grams of canned black beans you add to your bowl (or burrito, or taco, or soup). Believe it or not, you can actually add a bit of orange juice to canned black beans for a surprisingly delicious flavor boost.