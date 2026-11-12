8 Canned Vegetables Ranked By Fiber Content

Fiber — much like protein — is getting a ton of attention lately, and it's well-deserved. Fiber is a carbohydrate that the body can't actually digest, and it can help support a healthy digestive system. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), adults should aim to eat at least 28 grams of fiber per day, based on a 2,000-calorie diet. Thankfully, you don't have to look further than your pantry to get more fiber into your diet. There are quite a few canned vegetables that can help you hit your daily fiber goals.

We took a look at some common canned vegetables worth adding to your grocery list if you're hoping to increase your daily fiber intake. A word to the wise: if you typically eat a low-fiber diet and you want to increase your intake, you'll want to take it slow and drink plenty of water to avoid digestive upset. Pull up your shopping list, and add a few of the items below to help keep your digestive system happy.