Enhance The Flavor Of Canned Black Beans With This Breakfast Staple

All you really need is a can of black beans and typical complementary seasonings, such as garlic, onion, and maybe a touch of cumin or paprika, plus a couple of splashes of orange juice, of course. For a little more pungent flavor, you can try shallots or leeks. And don't forget the cilantro (or, if you're not a fan of cilantro, parsley will do the trick). The trick is to cook down your aromatics in the juice first until slightly viscous, and then add the beans (with the liquid) for further simmering, until they reach your desired thickness. You can also mash the beans into the mixture with a potato masher or blend them if you prefer more of a refried texture.

Orange juice-boosted beans work beautifully as a side, or you can simply serve them on tostadas or as a dip, and top them with cotija cheese or sour cream for a meal. You'll love the slightly floral, citrusy sweetness the juice brings to the table. You can even cook dry beans with orange juice, if that's all you have on hand, or squeeze two halves of an orange and add the hulls to cook along with the mixture. It will add sweetness and some bitter flavor from the peels. Just be sure to use sweet oranges, and not something too sour, as excessive acidity will inhibit the softening of the beans.