Enhance The Flavor Of Canned Black Beans With This Breakfast Staple
Canned black beans are a pantry staple for many of us — simply warmed up and served alongside tacos or added to a salad for a nice protein boost. But there are plenty of ingredients that will take your canned beans up a notch. For an easy upgrade, you can season your canned black beans by briefly sauteing them in a little olive oil and herbs until nice and creamy. Or you can make your canned beans taste homemade by cooking them with Cuban sofrito — a mixture of onion, garlic, and green bell pepper. However, there's one simple addition that you probably haven't considered: Try adding a touch of flavor to your canned black beans with orange juice.
It might seem a little unconventional, but trust us, it's tasty. Orange juice will add some subtle sweetness that balances beautifully with the savory notes. It lends regular canned beans an extra nuanced depth of flavor and a hint of citrus tang, but it won't overpower them as lemon or lime juice would. With only a couple of splashes of juice and a few other ingredients, your canned legumes will go from just another side dish to the center of attention on the plate.
Tips for upgrading your canned beans with orange juice
All you really need is a can of black beans and typical complementary seasonings, such as garlic, onion, and maybe a touch of cumin or paprika, plus a couple of splashes of orange juice, of course. For a little more pungent flavor, you can try shallots or leeks. And don't forget the cilantro (or, if you're not a fan of cilantro, parsley will do the trick). The trick is to cook down your aromatics in the juice first until slightly viscous, and then add the beans (with the liquid) for further simmering, until they reach your desired thickness. You can also mash the beans into the mixture with a potato masher or blend them if you prefer more of a refried texture.
Orange juice-boosted beans work beautifully as a side, or you can simply serve them on tostadas or as a dip, and top them with cotija cheese or sour cream for a meal. You'll love the slightly floral, citrusy sweetness the juice brings to the table. You can even cook dry beans with orange juice, if that's all you have on hand, or squeeze two halves of an orange and add the hulls to cook along with the mixture. It will add sweetness and some bitter flavor from the peels. Just be sure to use sweet oranges, and not something too sour, as excessive acidity will inhibit the softening of the beans.