Add This Tiny Vegetable To Your Diet For A Major Fiber And Protein Boost

Fiber and protein, protein and fiber. Everyone, it seems, is trying to maximize their intake of these two dietary staples, and for good reason. Protein is essential for building muscle and maintaining bone mass, while fiber aids in digestion and soluble fiber can even help lower cholesterol levels. This is all to say: fiber and protein are important. However, many find it difficult to pack their diet with enough of these nutrients on a daily basis. Luckily, there's a veggie that can help you boost your intake of both, and you're probably already familiar with it.

We're talking about peas: delicious, green, and slightly sweet. This staple has found a home on many a dinner plate, served as an accessory to meatloaves and bobbing within a delicious pan of chicken, mushroom, and winter squash pot pie. While its ubiquity has made it easy to overlook, we think it more than deserves its own moment in the sun. Not only are peas delicious, but they're a great source of fiber. Frozen peas contain 6 grams of fiber per 100 gram serving, while fresh and canned peas contain 5 grams of fiber per 100 gram serving. Oh, and that includes both soluble and insoluble fiber, both of which are essential to a healthy diet. Plus, that same serving size of frozen and fresh peas contains 5 grams of protein, and a serving of canned peas contains 4 grams. This isn't as much as certain other protein sources, but it's still a great supplement to your protein intake. It's low in essential amino acids, so you should eat it combination with other protein sources in order to get adequate intake. Still, they make a great addition to any dinner, especially if you want an extra fiber or protein boost.